Rajasthan Man Cycles 1200 km To Meet Kumar Sanu And Internet Is In Awe

Rakesh Balodiya, a resident of Jhunjhunu district in Rajasthan, recently undertook an extraordinary journey fueled by his ardent admiration for his music idol, Kumar Sanu. With a heart full of reverence for the legendary singer’s contributions to the music industry, Rakesh embarked on a solo bicycle ride spanning 1200 km to meet Kumar Sanu in Mumbai.

Rakesh’s sole purpose was to personally convey his gratitude and admiration to Kumar Sanu, whose melodies have left an indelible mark on his life. Beginning his journey on July 30 from Jhunjhunu, he encountered a multitude of challenges, including unpredictable weather conditions. However, his unwavering determination propelled him forward as he pedalled his way to Mumbai, ultimately reaching his destination on August 4.

In a recent media interaction, Rakesh shared, “My family has always been aware of how much I value Kumar Sanu’s music. This journey is not simply a physical one; it is a personal tribute to the living legend and his everlasting music."

Reports reveal that Rakesh’s journey concluded at Mumbai’s Gem Paradise in Andheri West, where Kumar Sanu resides. The singer was taken aback by Rakesh’s extraordinary effort to meet him. The overwhelming display of affection from his dedicated fan moved Kumar Sanu deeply.

On his part, Rakesh was visibly emotional after finally meeting his music idol. He expressed his feelings, saying, “Today, I met my idol. I have always been fond of Kumar Sanu’s songs. The emotions he conveys through his melodies are simply unimaginable."

Interestingly, Rakesh Balodiya is not just an ardent admirer of Kumar Sanu; he is also a skilled guitar player and singer himself. With a lifelong admiration for Kumar Sanu, Rakesh nurtured the dream of meeting him for years. He recounted his numerous attempts to meet his idol in the past, but this time, he was resolute that he would make the journey to Mumbai on his bicycle and fulfil his long-cherished dream.

Kumar Sanu, often referred to as the Melody King is a renowned playback singer who needs no introduction. His influence on Bollywood’s music landscape during the 1990s remains unparalleled. Notably, Kumar Sanu has not only contributed to Hindi cinema but has also lent his voice to songs in multiple languages, including Bengali, Marathi, Nepali, and more. His remarkable talent was recognized with five consecutive Filmfare Awards for Best Male Playback Singer from 1991 to 1995.