Rajasthan Royals Players Scrambling to Take Catch Against Gujarat Titans is Now a Meme

The IPL 2023 is providing fans with a delightful and engaging experience, not just through cricket, but also with the peculiar incidents that take place both on and off the field. The recent match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Gujarat Titans (GT) was a perfect example of this. The match began with an early wicket by RR’s pacer Trent Boult, who dismissed Wriddhiman Saha in the very first over. However, what made this wicket even more interesting was the comical manner in which it was achieved. It required three RR bowlers to initially attempt to take the wicket, only to fumble with the ball, before the fourth person, who was out of the scene, took the catch. This incident has now become a hot topic of discussion among fans and has even spawned several memes.

It happened when Saha attempted to play a shot in the air, resulting in a massive top edge. As a result, the ball was heading straight down toward the pitch. Sanju Samson, the keeper, Dhruv Jurel from the point, and Shimron Hetmyer from square leg all converged in an attempt to catch the ball. Although Samson managed to get his gloves to the ball, the collision caused the ball to bounce out of the group. However, Boult was nearby and promptly spotted the ball in the air, immediately catching it off his own bowling. The series of events that followed resulted in a hilarious moment that quickly became the subject of memes on Twitter.

Check out the funny catch in GT vs RR:

3⃣ players converge for the catch 4⃣th player takes it Safe to say that was one eventful way to scalp the first wicket from @rajasthanroyals! Follow the match https://t.co/nvoo5Sl96y #TATAIPL | #GTvRR pic.twitter.com/MwfpztoIZf — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 16, 2023

And now, some memes!

Me and my friend trying to catch ball meanwhile bowler #GTvsRR pic.twitter.com/HfqCO9e7ZH— Monu✨️ (@im88386) April 16, 2023

In a thrilling encounter on Sunday, RR emerged victorious by three wickets against GT in Ahmedabad, courtesy of sensational knocks from Hetmyer and skipper Samson. Although RR faced a tough chase, Samson’s blistering 60 off 32 and Hetmyer’s unbeaten 56 off 26 steered the team to victory. In the first innings, David Miller and Shubman Gill had put up a commendable effort to guide GT to a score of 177 for 7 in 20 overs. While Gill’s 45 off 34 provided a solid start, Miller’s 46 off 30 gave the team a late surge. With this win, RR secured a clear lead at the top of the IPL 2023 points table, while the Hardik Pandya-led team remained in third place.

