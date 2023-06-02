Rajesh Khattar Says He Won't Take Son Ishaan Or Shahid Kapoor's Help For Finding Work

Actor Rajesh Khattar has said that he would never ask his son Ishan Khatter and stepson Shahid Kapoor to introduce him to producers for work. During a conversation with Siddharth Kannan, Rajesh shared an interesting anecdote about when he almost collaborated with Ishaan for an international project, but it was not a result of any deliberate effort from either of them. The opportunity came organically, driven by the director’s decision. However, things could not materialise.

“Everything happens for a reason, so maybe we’re destined to work on something better,” the actor and voice artist added.

Despite the missed opportunity to work together, Rajesh Khattar emphasized that he would never rely on Ishaan and Shahid to introduce him to producers. The actor made it clear that “It’s not about ego” and he wants to establish his own path in the industry. Rajesh talked about his bond with Ishaan, stating that his son knows he can always reach out to him for support and guidance.

Talking about his equation with Pankaj Kapur, father of Shahid Kapoor, Rajesh Khattar said it was a formal relationship. He revealed that they have only met four or five times. Despite not being particularly close, Rajesh expressed that their interactions have always been “very cordial, very nice, very respectful towards each other.”

The actor further mentions that Pankaj Kapur and his ex-wife, Neelima Azeem are good friends with his wife Vandana Sajnani.

Rajesh Khattar’s personal life has seen various chapters and connections. He welcomed his son Ishaan Khatter in 1995 with his first wife, Neliima Azeem. During their marriage, Rajesh also shared a close bond with Neliima’s elder son, Shahid Kapoor, from her previous marriage to Pankaj Kapur. However, Rajesh and Neliima separated in 2001.

Later, Rajesh found love again and married Vandana Sajnani, with whom he has a son named Yuvaan Khattar.

Rajesh Khattar is recognised for his acting skills, he has been a part of several notable projects, including films like Race 2, The Train, Khiladi 786 and popular TV series like Bepannaah, Beyhadh and Left Right Left. In addition to his film and TV contributions, he has also ventured into the digital space, appearing in the web series Duranga.