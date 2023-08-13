Woman Recreates Tamannaah Bhatia’s Dance Moves To Kaavaalaa And The Result Is Just Unmissable

Tamannaah Bhatia’s Kaavaalaa song has been a raging hit on the internet. The song from Rajinikanth starrer Jailer has inspired a flood of Instagram Reels, with people trying to recreate Tamannaah’s energetic dance moves. One such recreation of Kaavaalaa hook step was shared by digital content creator Sameeksha Rastogi. In the video, she is seen expertly recreating the moves, matching every beat of the song with perfection. What makes the performance all the more captivating are facial expressions that complement every dance move. Talking about her outfit, the woman donned a sleeveless printed crop top with matching dhoti-style bottoms. For the hairstyle, she left her tresses open.

“Kaavaalaa," she wrote in the caption of the video. Watch the video here:

Since being posted online on July 24, the video has staked up more than 19,000 views. Instagram users wasted no time and shared their thoughts in the comments section.

A person wrote, “I loved the expressions more than your dance, your eyes express joy.”

While another user mentioned, “Wow…. She dances exactly like one of the dancers in the background of the original song.”

One of the individuals added, “So cute yaar fantastic”

“Wow fantastic,” read a comment.

In another video, a woman flawlessly recreated Tamannaah Bhatia’s enchanting Kaavaalaa hook step, leaving the online community amazed by her rendition. The video, which went viral, was shared on Instagram by Priyanka Shenoy Menon, winner of the 2017 Mrs India Kerala title and also holds the crown of Miss Kerala - Miss Beautiful Skin. In the clip, she elegantly danced in front of a television playing the song Kaavaala in the background. Adorned in a similar green outfit to Tamannaah Bhatia’s, her dance moves and expressions were impeccably synchronized with the original video.

Priyanka’s performance captivated internet viewers. Watch the video here:

Posted on July 19, the Instagram Reel has gathered a staggering 71.6 million views and more than 3 million likes. The comments section quickly filled with an abundance of red heart and fire emoticons as viewers expressed their amazement at the dance video. Many even tagged Tamannaah Bhatia in their comments.

Since its premiere on July 6, the song Kaavaalaa has accumulated an impressive viewership exceeding 120 million on its YouTube channel.