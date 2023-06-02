Rakhi Sawant As HR is a Hilarious Twitter Thread We Didn’t Know We Needed

Rakhi Sawant has become an internet sensation after being clicked by the paparazzi time and again. Not only do they give glimpses of her daily life and whereabouts but they also put forth some hilarious videos of her leaving netizens amused. Be it Rakhi being brutally honest about her ‘mood of payment’ or dancing candidly at a theatre, the internet personality has entertained people time and again. Now, taking advantage of all these paparazzi videos, Twitter user ‘Sagar’ made a compilation and made HR related memes of the same.

“HR memes ft. Rakhi Sawant,” read the title of the Twitter thread. It has several videos with multiple titles. “HR, when it’s appraisal season,” “When you have to compile employee data of past 365 days in one night for review,” “When an employee asks for more than 3% hike,” “When you try to retain an employee but they take a job in another company,” “When you plan Goa trip for employees but finance dept says “mall mein bowling kara lao", “When employee comes with a serious problem but office party decoration is pending,” 2 minutes after CEO leaves the annual party,” are some of the titles.

Have a look at the thread here:

When you have to compile employee data of past 365 days in one night for review pic.twitter.com/fKcjfPFro5— Sagar (@sagarcasm) June 2, 2023

When an employee asks for more than 3% hike pic.twitter.com/MvhxNOsueq— Sagar (@sagarcasm) June 2, 2023

When you try to retain an employee but they take a job in another company pic.twitter.com/zCylNGhwNu— Sagar (@sagarcasm) June 2, 2023

When you plan Goa trip for employees but finance dept says "mall mein bowling kara lao" pic.twitter.com/RSnpmZvjyN— Sagar (@sagarcasm) June 2, 2023

When employee comes with a serious problem but office party decoration is pending pic.twitter.com/P0GhOcltdT— Sagar (@sagarcasm) June 2, 2023

2 minutes after CEO leaves the annual party pic.twitter.com/Fs3geGTkLD— Sagar (@sagarcasm) June 2, 2023

When your Rangoli gets spoiled but everyone is making jokes about it pic.twitter.com/qd0ZgDmWxK— Sagar (@sagarcasm) June 2, 2023

When you remember everyone's birthday but nobody remembers your birthday pic.twitter.com/pK2BmLQros— Sagar (@sagarcasm) June 2, 2023

Meanwhile, Rakhi recently watched Salman Khan’s film ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ at the theatre. Right before Rakhi entered the theatre, she had a hilarious encounter with the cashier who was billing the popcorn that she had purchased. It started when the cashier asked her about the “mode of payment". “Mera mood hee nahi hai payment ke liye, responds Rakhi. She mistook the word “Mode" for “Mood."