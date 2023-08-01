Rakhi Sawant Racing With Paps in Mumbai Proves it's Never a Dull Moment With Her

Rakhi Sawant is a forever mood, who has indeed become an absolute delight for the online Twitter community. Thanks to the continuous efforts of the paparazzi who capture her hilarious antics on camera. From her “mood of payment" video to her witty responses to those ‘muft ka gyaan’, Rakhi’s quirky and relatable moments always manage to resonate with internet users, drawing them into the joyous atmosphere she creates. The latest viral video shows Rakhi playfully engaging in a race with the paparazzi.

In the video shared by Bollywood Society on Instagram, Rakhi can be seen all set for a race with the paparazzi. After giving a countdown, they all start running together, creating a hilarious moment that got caught on camera. Even the paparazzi joined in the fun, running with their cameras in hand. Truly, there’s never a dull moment with her and this video is proof.

Watch the Video:

While the clip was shared in June, it now made its way to Twitter, where Desis couldn’t help but enjoy the humorous spectacle. “Its Rakhi Sawant’s world and we are just living in it,” commented a user. “Its early in the morning and i cant stop laughing,” expressed another. “Rakhi Sawant deserves a show like keeping up with the kardashians,” quipped the third user.

While the fourth one wrote, “Rakhi sawant, is the only reason I m laughing whole heartedly.”

Notably, this isn’t the first time Rakhi has charmed the audience with her playful interactions with the paparazzi. In a previous video, she was seen comically running away from the photographers, shouting .“Arey chhod do, padosi ke liye chhod do mujhe, bhagwaan ke liye chhod do.”

No doubt, it’s her humourous antics that have endeared her to fans and viewers alike, making her a constant mood on social media platforms and ensuring that laughter never leaves the hearts of those who enjoy her presence.