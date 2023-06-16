Hilarious Video of Rakhi Sawant Running Away From Paparazzi Gets Memed on Twitter

Rakhi Sawant is often clicked by the paparazzi and has now become an internet sensation with her images and videos surfacing on the internet every now and then. The paps have put forth some absolutely hilarious videos of her leaving netizens amused. Be it Rakhi being brutally honest about her ‘mood of payment’ or dancing candidly at a theatre, the internet personality has always managed to entertain people. Now, a video which is currently going viral on the internet shows Rakhi running away from the paps while screaming.

Also Read: Rakhi Sawant As HR is a Hilarious Twitter Thread We Didn’t Know We Needed

The video has not only gone viral but also become a meme on micro blogging site Twitter. “Arey chhod do, padosi ke liye chhod do mujhe, bhagwaan ke liye chhod do,” Rakhi can be heard saying as she runs away, trying to dodge the photographers. These people are no less as they also start running in order to follow and catch a glimpse of her.

Now, people are using this video with amusing captions to create a meme out of it.

Here, have a look for yourself:

'Padosi ke liye chor do' She'll always be the quintessential drama queen ..#RakhiSawant pic.twitter.com/VUjba8eXhW — Aashu Mishra (@Aashu9) June 15, 2023

I never thought I’ll be able to relate to THE Rakhi Sawant- https://t.co/x7BJV7KqCO— ♡ (@Almuuu__7) June 15, 2023

theka closes at 10 pmme at 9:53 - pic.twitter.com/O5s8jdf5G7 — Sahilarioussss (@Sahilarioussss) June 15, 2023

Me when the cigarette shop is about to close— Buttheaddd (@rhikosss) June 15, 2023

Meanwhile, Twitter user ‘Sagar’ made a compilation and made HR related memes featuring Rakhi Sawant. Basically, it was a compilation of all the viral videos of Rakhi with a quirky title. “HR memes ft. Rakhi Sawant,” read the title of the Twitter thread. “HR, when it’s appraisal season,” “When you have to compile employee data of past 365 days in one night for review,” “When an employee asks for more than 3% hike,” “When you try to retain an employee but they take a job in another company,” “When you plan Goa trip for employees but finance dept says “mall mein bowling kara lao", “When employee comes with a serious problem but office party decoration is pending,” 2 minutes after CEO leaves the annual party,” were some of these titles.

Also Read: Black Mirror’s Return to Netflix With Season 6 Has Twitter ‘Binging’ on Memes