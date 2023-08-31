Raksha Bandhan Tweet On Sisters Asking for Property Rights Has Desis Pointing Out its Pros and Cons

In recent years, a major shift has been observed in the way family property is divided between sons and daughters. In the past, daughters often faced challenges in getting their rightful share, but now daughters are entitled to equal shares in ancestral property as per existing laws. As the country celebrates Raksha Bandhan, a Twitter user has reignited controversy by encouraging women to ask their brothers for an equal portion of property instead of traditional festival gifts. The user predicts that this request might change their brother’s attitude.

The post quickly went viral and garnered a mixed response.

Sharing the post, the user asked, “My annual Raksha Bandhan tweet is here y’all. This time tell your brother you don’t want Rs 500 or a gift but your rightful share in the property and watch the whole protective brother thing go choo mantar.”

My annual Raksha Bandhan tweet is here y'all. This time tell your brother you don't want Rs 500 or a gift but your rightful share in the property and watch the whole protective brother thing go choo mantar.

A person criticised the idea, arguing that daughters should consider the financial sacrifices their fathers make at their weddings. They even suggested if brothers are taking care of their parents’ expenses, daughters should also show compassion.

If your dad spent half of his life's income on your wedding and your brother is taking care of your parent's expenses. Have some mercy on them girl! I have seen many women who got a flat or almost half the property as wedding gift yet they come to claim half the father's property…

Another user disapproved of the mindset and highlighted that even if a sister commits fraud against her family, her brother will still protect her.

This mindset sucks. Girl, even if you do a scam on your family and take the whole money Your brother will still protect you. He's a man and he will do it every single time👍 Raksha Bandhan is a beautiful concept. Don't bring the 🐍 behaviour there.

Contrary to other comments, a person claimed they have observed parents investing in their sons’ education while neglecting their daughters.

I have seen parents spend lakhs on son's education but barely anything on daughter's education.

Meanwhile, a user highlighted that it’s also important to share equal expenses while taking care of their elderly parents.

It's not the brother's fault. It's the father's! Also, asking for the equal share in property is fine but how about then equally sharing the expenses of taking care of parents in the old age?

Another user suggested that parents should stop leaving properties for their children and instead, sell the properties and enjoy the money while they’re alive.

Parents should stop leaving properties for children. That's one major reason for the fight between siblings. Better to sell it off and enjoy the money when you are alive. Give kids proper education and make them earn themselves.

After the 2005 amendment to the Hindu Succession Act, of 1956, both sons and daughters hold equal rights in the ancestral property of their father. This right remains unaffected by the marital status of the daughter.

Earlier the daughters did not enjoy equal rights compared to sons on their father’s coparcenary property, the ancestral property of a Hindu undivided family inherited by the father. However, the 2005 amendment to the Hindu Succession Act gives daughters equal rights to their father’s ancestral property. Even married daughters can claim their equal share of the father’s property.

However, it’s important to note that daughters won’t have the same legal right over the father’s self-acquired property if he is alive or he has transferred such property to any son or grandson. The daughter can only have equal rights on the father’s self-acquired property if he dies by making a will.