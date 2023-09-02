'Ram Siya Ram' Plays at Sri Lanka Stadium During Hardik Pandya Heroics in India-Pakistan Clash

India-Pakistan cricket match happens once in a blue moon (no pun intended) so when the two nations clashed on Saturday in the high-octane Asia Cup clash, millions gathered to celebrate their love for the sport.

As rain played brief spoilsport for the fans, the supporters back in India were in for a shocker as the top-order batters perished one after another, once again reminding everyone why Pakistani pace attack were a force to reckon with. While Shaheen Shah Afridi removed Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, Haris Rauf sent Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer back to the hut in a hurry.

When it seemed all lost for India, Ishan Kishan (82) and Hardik Pandya (87) stepped in and showed incredible resilience. The two smashed half-centuries each and helped India cross the score of 200 after the Men in Blue were left tattering at 66/4 at one stage.

During the exciting innings showcased by both Pandya and Kishan, ‘Ram Siya Ram’ a Hindu expression to worship the god and goddess, an interpretation of the same featured in recent Indian movie ‘Adipurush,’ was played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Sri Lanka, coming as a pleasant surprise to many desis.

WoW !!Ram siya Ram song after every boundary by Hardik during #INDvPAK, that too in Sri Lanka. pic.twitter.com/ko09uBFfOM — Megh Updates 🚨™ (@MeghUpdates) September 2, 2023

Munneswaram Temple: Being one of the oldest Hindu temples in Sri Lanka, this temple has a deep connection with Lord Ram. According to a legend, this is the place where he prayed for God Shiva after defeating Raavan. Since Raavan was a Brahmin and killing a Brahmin (Brahmhatya) is…— ಅಪರಾಜಿತೆ (@amshilparaghu) September 2, 2023

While others used the opportunity to take shots at rival Pakistani fans assembled at the stadium.

Bhaiisaab stadium Me Raam siya ram siya ram jai jai ram baja rahe Pakistaniyon ki Jal ke laal ho gyi hogi 😭❤️— Pulkit🇮🇳 (@pulkit5Dx) September 2, 2023

The Land of Ravana is playing Ram Siya Ram every time the Land of Rama hits a boundary against Pakistan. Unthinkable on an Indian cricket ground.pic.twitter.com/6LGEvzbF4Q— THE SKIN DOCTOR (@theskindoctor13) September 2, 2023

Coming back to the action on the field, Shaheen Shah Afridi returned to attack and took the crucial wickets of Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja in the same over as India, despite the early blows, put up a decent total of 266 on the board. Afridi emerged as the top bowler, scalping four Indian wickets.

