CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :ISRO Masala DosaTamil NaduViral DanceJames Webb TelescopeIND VS PAK
Home » Viral » 'Ram Siya Ram' Plays at Sri Lanka Stadium During Hardik Pandya Heroics in India-Pakistan Clash
2-MIN READ

'Ram Siya Ram' Plays at Sri Lanka Stadium During Hardik Pandya Heroics in India-Pakistan Clash

Curated By: Anurag Verma

News18.com

Last Updated: September 02, 2023, 20:30 IST

Delhi, India

India Vs Pakistan: Desi fans were in for a pleasant surprise as 'Ram Siya Ram' was played at the stadium in Sri Lanka as Hardik Pandya scored a boundary.

India Vs Pakistan: Desi fans were in for a pleasant surprise as 'Ram Siya Ram' was played at the stadium in Sri Lanka as Hardik Pandya scored a boundary.

'Ram Siya Ram' from 'Adipurush' movie played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Sri Lanka as Hardik Pandya unleashed himself against Pakistan in Asia Cup 2023 clash on Saturday.

India-Pakistan cricket match happens once in a blue moon (no pun intended) so when the two nations clashed on Saturday in the high-octane Asia Cup clash, millions gathered to celebrate their love for the sport.

As rain played brief spoilsport for the fans, the supporters back in India were in for a shocker as the top-order batters perished one after another, once again reminding everyone why Pakistani pace attack were a force to reckon with. While Shaheen Shah Afridi removed Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, Haris Rauf sent Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer back to the hut in a hurry.

Also Read: India’s Top Order Struggles Against Pakistani Pacers and Desi Cricket Fans Seek ‘Solace’ in Memes

When it seemed all lost for India, Ishan Kishan (82) and Hardik Pandya (87) stepped in and showed incredible resilience. The two smashed half-centuries each and helped India cross the score of 200 after the Men in Blue were left tattering at 66/4 at one stage.

Also Read: ‘Heart Skipping a Beat’: Fans Feel Adrenaline Rush Ahead of IND vs PAK As They Share Memes on ‘X’

During the exciting innings showcased by both Pandya and Kishan, ‘Ram Siya Ram’ a Hindu expression to worship the god and goddess, an interpretation of the same featured in recent Indian movie ‘Adipurush,’ was played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Sri Lanka, coming as a pleasant surprise to many desis.

While others used the opportunity to take shots at rival Pakistani fans assembled at the stadium.

Coming back to the action on the field, Shaheen Shah Afridi returned to attack and took the crucial wickets of Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja in the same over as India, despite the early blows, put up a decent total of 266 on the board. Afridi emerged as the top bowler, scalping four Indian wickets.

You can catch all the Live action here.

About the Author
Anurag Verma
Anurag Verma, Deputy News Editor, leads Buzz at News18.com. He likes cricket, Bollywood, and memes....Read More
Tags:
  1. Adipurush
  2. asia cup
  3. Asia Cup 2023
  4. Hardik Pandya
  5. India vs Pakistan
first published:September 02, 2023, 20:17 IST
last updated:September 02, 2023, 20:30 IST