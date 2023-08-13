Ranbir Kapoor And Deepika Padukone's 'Tamasha' Divides Fans. Which Side Are You On?

Twitter has developed a newfound interest in the Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone starrer coming-of-age romantic movie Tamasha. Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, the film that hit the big screens in 2015, emerged to be one of those rare Bollywood movies whose audience response was polar opposite. While some deemed it a “masterpiece", many called its concept “intoxicating." The plot of Tamasha revolves around the need to escape from the pressures of adulthood by reconnecting with one’s childhood dream. Imtiaz Ali makes a persuasive case for people to realize what true happiness means through the life of Ved (played by Ranbir Kapoor).

Ved is given two personalities, one that’s true and another a complete lie. Ved enjoys learning the stories of mythological legends in childhood and turns into a corporate robot in adulthood. He switches between the two versions depending on the outside world. The ambiguous plotline makes it difficult for people to connect with the film, but it is also the reason why many grew to love Ved’s story. A Twitter user who was impressed by the cinematic work of Tamasha put her opinion in the public domain, thereby rekindling the divided discussion on the film’s review.

The user asked, “The other day, I was discussing Tamasha. And I said you either love it to the core or will never be able to understand it. For me, it’s so beautiful, it sinks so deep it hurts every time I watch it! Which side are you on?"

With over forty-eight thousand views, a barrage of social media users chimed into the discussion to share their personal opinions about the film. Many labelled the movie as “poetry in motion," and a few claimed they were bored and couldn’t tolerate watching Tamasha a tad bit. A user commented, “You discover a new version of Tamasha every time you watch it. That’s the beauty of the film. Probably one of the finest by Imtiaz Ali."

Another explained, “My theory of Tamasha is, you have to deeply go through certain stages of life and then Tamasha hits differently."

One more said, “Trying to finish this movie for the last few years. The maximum I can watch is 15 mins."

Meanwhile, a user said how their review of the movie changed with time, “Back in 2015, I was 20 when the film released, kinda felt bored in the theatre. But when revisiting it this year I really loved it."

