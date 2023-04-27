Ranbir Kapoor as Barfi, SRK on Train in Swades: Bollywood Actors' Most Powerful Silent Scenes

Whether it’s Ranbir Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra in Barfi, or Darsheel Safary in Taare Zameen Par, some Bollywood movie moments proved the power of silence. For instance, take the scene where Ranbir’s Barfi has a breakup but has to articulate his pain through a series of desperate gestures, or where Darshil’s Ishaan cries in the bathroom after his parents leave him in a hostel- some of the most gut-wrenching moments of our lives truly have to be lived in silence. A Twitter page called CineHub has collated a list of such powerfully silent moments in Bollywood films.

Featuring in the Twitter thread are SRK in the train scene in Swades, Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone’s cafe scene in Tamasha, Darshil’s emotional scene in Taare Zameen Par, Ranbir in the breakup scene in Barfi, SRK in the team India victory scene in Chak De, Sharman Joshi in the salary negotiation scene in 3 Idiots, Salman Khan in the brothel scene in Bajrangi Bhaijan, Rani Mukerji having a breakdown in Hichki, Manoj Bajpayee in the last scene of Gangs of Wasseypur 1, and Salman Khan in the concluding scene of Tere Naam.

In these gems, the actors spoke with their eyes and their bodies, sometimes tearful, sometimes angry and sometimes otherwise inconsolable. You could forget the dialogues, but it’s perhaps a lot harder to forget the faces of these actors in these moments.

In a similar exercise earlier, Twitter users also listed their favourite frames from Bollywood movies, where a singular snapshot somehow managed to convey the whole essence of the film. From that Tamasha moment again, to a moment from Gully Boy, you can check out the hard-hitting frames here.

