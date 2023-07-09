Ranveer Allahbadia Credits His Success to God And Virat Kohli, Gets Brutally Trolled

Ranveer Allahbadia AKA BeerBiceps has been making headlines lately for his ‘controversial’ podcasts. His podcast, called The Ranveer Show, has had a host of high-profile guests, including many Bollywood actors, politicians, paranormal investigators, and many more. The shows take on a host of subjects starting from relationships, self-improvement to spirituality. Now, a tweet of the podcaster has garnered attention online. Taking to Twitter, Ranveer attributed his success to god and Indian cricketer Virat Kohli. “Everything that I am today is because of God & Virat Kohli,” he wrote.

He mentioned how god paved the way for him and Kohli showed him how to walk the “difficult walk” along the path that god gave him. With this, he wrote, “The day Kohli is on the show, I will probably stop the English version of the show.”

The statement is why Ranveer is being targeted on social media. Here, have a look for yourself:

Everything that I am today is because of God & Virat Kohli 🙏🏻God because he paved the way for me. Kohli because he showed me how to walk the difficult walk along the path that God gave me. The day Kohli is on the show, I will probably stop the English version of the show. — Ranveer Allahbadia (@BeerBicepsGuy) July 7, 2023

“I will leave Twitter if Dhoni and Rohit’s fans are so much successful than Kohli’s any random fans,” wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “What is the relationship between Kohli on your show and the English version?? It’s like I am comparing my phone to a washing machine. Makes no sense.”

“I’ve not seen a single video of this guy ever. Please Virat don’t break that thing. You can come to Gaurav Kapur’s show again though,” mentioned another person.

How to get Virat Kohli or Anushka Sharma as Podcast guests. https://t.co/h1fCDgemIf— Darth Kothicami (@darthkot97) July 8, 2023

Petition to get Virat on this show tomorrow. Please. Band ho jyega finally.Waise bhi WI Ke khilaf kya khelna, thoda social service ho jyega. https://t.co/7dJt7gkHie — Unhappymogambo (@unhappy_mogambo) July 7, 2023

Please someone start a petition for Virat Kohli to come on his show now. https://t.co/YEvZ24KmU3— Deipak Patel (@deipakpatel) July 7, 2023

Ranveer: do you belive in aliens https://t.co/6UsNRee2HU— Rahul (@Rahul_notKL) July 7, 2023

Agar aa bhi gya kabhi toh aliens ke baare me mat poochna wo Abd ke baare me btane lagega 🍭— vishal (@Cric_aashiq) July 7, 2023

Meanwhile, earlier, Ranveer was trolled for an Instagram caption. Ranveer posted an image of himself in a black suit. Taking to the gram, he started his caption with, “Ayo ishyaboi BeerBiceps checkin in. AKA Noddy, AKA Vibrator for the soul. That’s right. Just called myself Noddy. You see the memes, I see an increase in Instagram followers. That’s right. We out here always lookin out for the positives." Referring himself as “Vibrator for the soul" is what caught netizens’ attention and he is now being massively trolled for the same. “Like yo glorious face, babe. If you only gave me a chance, you’d know what true soul vibration felt like," he further mentioned.