Ranveer Allahbadia Posts Pics From Cannes Film Festival And Twitter is Asking Who Invited Him

Ranveer Allahbadia aka Beer Biceps keeps making headlines for multiple reasons. While sometimes it is for his aggressive nodding, other times it is for praising Hitler. For those who don’t know, his podcast is called The Ranveer Show and he has been the host of high-profile guests, including many Bollywood actors. The shows takes several subjects starting from relationships, self-improvement to spirituality. He recently became a meme after his ‘aggressive nodding’ was noticed by people online. However, now, taking to Instagram, Ranveer shared his images from

the Cannes Film Festival. The influencer attended the festival along with some other influencers.

“Some times I honestly don’t know what I’ve done to deserve so much so early in life…Do good, work hard and take people with you. God will make sure he takes you with him," he wrote as he posted images of himself in a Dark blue suit. However, many people on Twitter do not seems convinced with his presence at the festival. People were also questioning as to how and why he was invited.

“WHO INVITED BEER BICEPS TO CANNES pls," wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “the one we want to see there isn’t even stepping out of her house but the ones we never imagined would be there are attending it and writing paragraphs for captions."

One person mentioned, “Cannes used to be reputed what is this man doing even."

Cannes used to be reputed what is this man doing even https://t.co/7WIXPpdAE4— Alaska 2.0 (@Aaftabendgame) May 21, 2023

WHO INVITED BEER BICEPS TO CANNES pls pic.twitter.com/BGoy6di5cu— badass cutie (@lilcosmicowgirl) May 19, 2023

"The time I met a chudail at Eiffel tower" video incoming https://t.co/y68bNSxTKO— mallika (@mallikadandekar) May 21, 2023

Whoever sponsored his Cannes trip, maybe take some film writers next time? You know, films writers who watch and analyse cinema for A LIVING? Thoughts @BrutIndia? https://t.co/uB3essjeoL pic.twitter.com/axXQYN0wIE— Deepansh Duggal (@Deepansh75) May 20, 2023

listen If I’m not at Cannes in the next couple of years I’ll cry yeh Kya Chal raha hai https://t.co/4VmDHXeatM— shwe (@calzonefiend) May 20, 2023

Meanwhile, earlier, a video which went viral features him talking about what made him gave up on ‘JEE’. Uploaded by Twitter user who goes by the name ‘Shubh’, the short clip is from a podcast of Beer Biceps. “avg jee aspirant sharing why they couldn’t crack JEE after 2 attempts," read the caption as it features Ranveer explaining a question.