Ranveer Allahbadia Reveals He Was Called 'Male Version' of Alia Bhatt And it's Making People Cringe

Ranveer Allahbadia aka Beer Biceps recently made a lot of headlines as he was seen at the Cannes Film Festival. For those who don’t know, he is known for his podcast ‘The Ranveer Show’, where he hosts many high-profile guests, including many Bollywood actors. The shows usually takes several subjects including, relationships, self-improvement, spirituality, and much more. He recently became a meme after his ‘aggressive nodding’ was noticed by people online.

Ranveer said, “When I was younger everyone used to say that I looked like a male version of Alia Bhatt. I used to like that." He also spoke about his nodding memes as he said, “Last time I laughed when the nodding meme was a thing." While saying this, he also performed his nodding.

Have a look for yourself:

Sometimes, internet trolling could also be fun. @BeerBicepsGuy, in this fun chat with @MissusDesai from @Festival_Cannes, talks about the fun he derives from internet trolls, from being called the male version of Alia Bhatt to memes on his extraordinary nodding skills and more.… pic.twitter.com/nxHAdPtpZX— Film Companion (@FilmCompanion) May 23, 2023

Seems like this interview did not sit that well with people online. It has a tons of responses and most people are questioning Film Companion for interviewing him. “this guy is getting interviewed by FC who has nothing to do with films and dumb influencers getting invited as a motivational speaker in iit bombay," wrote a Twitter user. Another person mentioned, “I don’t get it, is this a prank or something? Why is the YouTuber Ranbeer Allahabadia (aka Beerbiceps) being interviewed by Film Companion? He has nothing to do with cinema."

Hey Sneha,What has this guy got to do with films and Cannes? Why does FC feel the need to do interviews for reshares and ig stories now? — Paavan Shukla (@paavanshukla) May 24, 2023

Eww. Not interested in this guy. Pls don’t interview again— Ashrut (@Sitcommoner) May 24, 2023

How this is related to cinema ?— Bharath (@bharathbunny27) May 25, 2023

Meanwhile, earlier, Ranveer shared his images fromthe Cannes Film Festival. The influencer attended the festival along with some other influencers. Many people on Twitter did not seemed convinced with his presence at the festival. People were also questioning as to how and why he was invited. “WHO INVITED BEER BICEPS TO CANNES pls," wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “the one we want to see there isn’t even stepping out of her house but the ones we never imagined would be there are attending it and writing paragraphs for captions."