'Ranveer Singh as Flynn Rider': Desi Twitter Sees Bollywood Actor in 'Tangled' Remake

Rapunzel, the beloved Disney Princess, is set to make her debut on the big screen in a live-action adaptation. The character, who made her entrance into the Disney Universe with the release of ‘Tangled’ in 2010, is now getting the live-action treatment, joining Disney’s lineup of captivating remakes. This ongoing streak of live-action releases from Disney has sparked enthusiastic discussions among fans regarding potential cast members and the director who will lead this enchanting project. Amidst this anticipation, a Twitter post has ignited imaginations by suggesting Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh as the perfect fit for the role of Rapunzel’s daring companion, Flynn Rider.

The resemblance between Ranveer and Flynn is quite striking, as highlighted by an image shared by @qualiteaposts on Twitter. The post garnered significant attention and appreciation, with many Desi Twitter users agreeing that Ranveer Singh’s youthful appearance, reminiscent of his look in ‘Ladies vs Ricky Bahl’, aligns well with Flynn’s characteristics. Some users drew parallels between Ranveer’s hairstyle and goatee in ‘Gully Boy’ and Flynn’s distinct appearance.

The humourous comments and observations continued to flow on social media, with one writing, “Everyone’s talking about it, the resemblance is uncanny.” “Deepika saw this resemblance and Married him,” quipped another. “That’s what I been saying this whole time…” said the third user.

And, if Ranveer embodies Flynn then isn’t it obvious who Rapunzel will be?

As with any adaptation, especially when it comes to Disney’s trend of reimagining classics with creative casting and modified storylines, there’s a mix of excitement and apprehension among fans. While some fans express their enthusiasm for the new interpretation of ‘Tangled’, others are wary of the potential changes that might detract from the charm of the original animated film.

While it’s unlikely that the original voice cast will reprise their roles in the live-action adaptation, fans are hopeful for cameo appearances from Mandy Moore (the original voice of Rapunzel) and Zachary Levi (the original voice of Flynn Rider, also known as Eugene Fitzherbert), similar to Jodi Benson’s appearance in the 2023 live-action remake of ‘The Little Mermaid’.