Ranveer Singh Fans Come Out in Support After Actor Trolled for Replacing SRK in 'Don 3'

The teaser of much awaited ‘Don 3’ is out and Shah Rukh Khan, who rocked the industry with Don (2006) and Don 2 (2011), is no longer a part of the franchise. Ranveer Singh has taken over the Don mantle and it seems like fans are not okay with the decision. Many took to social media and expressed how ‘unwelcomed’ the actor is stepping into SRK’s shoes. Farhan Akhtar broke the news on Wednesday morning. While the internet seems to be divided, Deepika Padukone, Kiara Advani, Katrina Kaif and Rohit Shetty, among others have sent their love.

This is not the first time that such a situation arose. When SRK replaced Amitabh Bachchan in Don, not many were sure of this decision. Big B’s Don was a cult classic and many thought that SRK would not be able to do justice to it. However, the actor did manage to prove people wrong.

Taking to Twitter, many expressed how Ranveer’s impeccable acting skills should not be doubted and he should be accepted as the ‘New Don.’

“I am sure there will be outrage over Ranveer in Don 3. So just a refresher - I was a reviewer when Don with SRK released. There was so much outrage - how dare anyone step into Bachchan’s shoes & also most critics disliked the twist. I actually enjoyed the film - was a good update,” wrote a Twitter user. She further mentioned, “But the outrage that a remake had been attempted with another actor was max. In a pre twitter era. Moral of the story -this is the cycle of life. PS - Ranveer is looking totally super & I will be watching Don 3 PS - don’t need to spell out my love for SRK. It is well documented.”

Another person mentioned how the backlash that Ranveer is receiving is ‘unnecessary.’

Here are a few tweets:

Meanwhile, the Don series has always been synonymous with mind blowing narratives and thrilling action. Ranveer’s versatility seems like the perfect fit for this iconic role. The movie is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar of Excel Entertainment and is scheduled to release in 2025.