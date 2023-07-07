'Rare Sight': Viral Video Shows 20 Lions Drinking Water In A Perfectly Aligned Line

It might sound intimidating when you think about 20 lions coming together in one spot. That is until you look at this video. A pride of 20 lions made their way to the riverbank at MalaMala Game Reserve in South Africa. The footage was captured by Nadav Ossendryver, the founder and CEO of LatestSightings.com. This extraordinary moment was witnessed on a morning safari. In the description of the clip shared on YouTube, Ossendryver explained how the moment unfolded. “It was our final morning out on safari here at the famous MalaMala Game Reserve. As fate had it, the morning started off rather slowly. We had been searching for the elusive leopard, but had no luck in doing so,” he explained.

As they made their way back to the camp, the unexpected happened. They saw a herd of elephants bathing in the Sand River. Then a lion appeared in their sight before things started to take a turn. He explained that things turned out perfect in the end. They found 20 lions perfectly lined up in front of them. The majestic creatures were drinking from the pool of water. Because Ossendryver had chosen to park in front of the waterbody they had the most perfect view. Although it later stuck to him that it was also probably the “worst seats as well."

Social media users were in awe of the clip that unfolded on their screens. Many remarked on what a wonderful sight it was. Not just one or two but witnessing 20 lions together must have been a sight to behold. Others remarked that the entire pride looked healthy as well. “Anyone else for a drink? You’re welcome to go before me! But wow! What an awesome sight and very healthy pride too!” a comment read.

Another user wrote, “OMG! 20 lions drinking water together! That is a rare sight.”

“What? This is amazing. They look healthy too,” a user commented.

Meanwhile, one user pointed out how well-behaved the pride was. There was no tussle for going in first. “Well behaved. Each one took a spot. No fight. Like they knew that there was more than enough water for all,” the comment read.

What are your thoughts on this rare video capturing 20 lions together?