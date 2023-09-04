Rare Teapot Crafted For King Edward VII Set To Fetch Rs 12 Lakh In Auction

The Robin Teapot, a historic antique originally commissioned by the Princess of Wales as a gift for King Edward VII in 1901, is set to be sold at Rs 12 lakh by Woolley and Wallis auction house in Salisbury, England, on September 19. King Edward VII assumed the throne following Queen Victoria’s demise. Over a century later, this exquisite teapot, steeped in royal history, is ready to find a new owner through an upcoming auction.

This seven-inch-tall antique was fashioned from Minton porcelain by William James Goode in 1876. The auction house in this announcement said that the teapot is the culmination of Victorian characters which will appeal to the characters.

According to the auction house, this teapot is no longer the part of Royal Collection as Alexandra of Denmark had a habit of regularly gifting high-value items to her friends and staff. The auction price of the piece is estimated to be between Rs 10 lakh and Rs 12 lakh along with an addition of the buyer’s premium.

The Robin Teapot was formerly present in the royal collection of Archibald Brabazon Sparrow Acheson, 4th Earl of Gosford (1841-1922). This teapot, though holds the importance of its century-old history, still is nowhere near the price of the most expensive Kettle.

N Sethia Foundation, a voluntary organisation in Britain houses the most expensive kettle in the world. It is made of 18-karat gold and is decorated with cut diamonds. Apart from this, this antique contains a 6.67-carat ruby diamond embedded in the middle. According to Guinness World Records, the handle of the kettle is made from the fossil of mammoth ivory. It was sold in 2016 for reportedly Rs 24.83 crore. The teapot was titled Egoist. According to the official body of world records, the shining gem of a kettle was created by Italian jeweller Fulvio Scavia.

In 2016, the Guinness World Records informed the netizens about the most valuable teapot through a tweet. It also went viral at that time.