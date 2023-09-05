'Rasgulla Idli' is Here to Haunt Desi Foodies With a Twist That Their Sweet Tooth Can't 'Digest'

The internet consistently serves up a platter of peculiar food combinations that challenge our willingness to explore new fusions due to their weird nature. Each day, this list of eccentric pairings grows larger and larger, spanning from merging savory dishes with sweet counterparts and vice versa, to even transforming spicy creations into ice cream delights. This era of the internet often leaves people feeling queasy after exposing them to such bizarre gastronomic creations. However, this trend shows no signs of stopping.

A recent example of this phenomenon is the ‘Rasgulla Idli’ showcased in an Instagram reel posted by @ritu_culinaryarts. In the video, the person behind the camera demonstrates how to create this peculiar dish. Initially, everything appears standard as she coats the small idli molds with oil and pours in the batter. However, the twist comes when she adds a ‘Rasgulla (famous Bengali sweet)on top of the batter. This is followed by another layer of batter, another Rasgulla, more batter, and finally, she places the setup on a steaming vessel.

The final outcome, after being cooked, results in the peculiar ‘Rasgulla Idli’, a dish that doesn’t quite fit into the category of dessert or breakfast. And, Desi foodies were far from eager to try it, and they didn’t hesitate to express their disapproval in the comments.

One user wrote, “Use me as the dislike button," while another commented, “Cheap ways to become popular. Forget the stupid concept of sweet idli, your idli batter is so bad that the idli is no where near to the authentic idlis. Pls pls stop this."

Meanwhile, this isn’t the first time the beloved Bengali dessert, Rasgulla, has been combined with an unusual partner. Earlier, an Ahmedabad vendor raised eyebrows by serving Rasgulla in a cup of chai, much to the dismay of Desi foodies. In the video, he placed a Rasgulla into an earthen pot and poured regular tea over it. The food blogger (@real_shutterup on Instagram) who originally recorded the video even fished out the sweet from the tea. The once-soft white ball had taken on a brownish hue. Presumably, you could either savor the Rasgulla-flavored tea or indulge in the tea-flavored Rasgulla.

And for those who prefer to keep their taste buds on a more conventional track, you can always ‘dessert’ these wild culinary experiments!