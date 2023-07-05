Ratan Tata Appeals To Give Shelter To Stray Animals During Monsoons, Tweet Goes Viral

Renowned Indian industrialist, philanthropist and former Chairman of Tata Sons, Ratan Tata, has taken to social media to appeal to the public to show compassion towards stray animals during the monsoon season. In a heartfelt post on Twitter, Tata emphasized the importance of providing shelter to these vulnerable creatures, particularly when it is pouring outside.

As the monsoons arrive, many stray cats and dogs seek refuge under parked cars. Tata advised individuals to check beneath their vehicles before starting them and accelerating to avoid causing harm to these animals. Unaware of their presence, we risk inflicting serious injuries, handicaps or even fatalities upon them. Tata’s heartfelt plea encourages us all to extend a helping hand by offering temporary shelter to these animals during the rainy season.

Now that the monsoons are here, a lot of stray cats and dogs take shelter under our cars. It is important to check under our car before we turn it on and accelerate to avoid injuries to stray animals taking shelter. They can be seriously injured, handicapped and even killed if we… pic.twitter.com/BH4iHJJyhp— Ratan N. Tata (@RNTata2000) July 4, 2023

Tata’s words resonated deeply with his audience, as he is widely admired and respected. The post quickly gained traction, amassing an impressive 2.1 million views and 48.7k likes. Commenters expressed their appreciation for Tata’s empathetic nature and shared their own advice on how to assist these animals.

One user commended Tata’s initiative and echoed his sentiments, stating, “Absolutely! It’s crucial to be mindful of our furry friends seeking shelter during the monsoons. Taking a moment to check under our cars before starting them can prevent unfortunate accidents. Let’s all extend kindness by providing temporary shelter or helping connect them with animal rescue organizations. Together, we can make a difference and protect these vulnerable creatures.”

Absolutely! It’s crucial to be mindful of our furry friends seeking shelter during the monsoons. Taking a moment to check under our cars before starting them can prevent unfortunate accidents. Let’s all extend kindness by providing temporary shelter or helping connect them with…— samrit dutta (@samritdutta) July 4, 2023

Another individual expressed gratitude to Tata, acknowledging his concern for the less fortunate. They wrote, “Appreciate your concern for the children of lesser god, Mr Tata. Thanks for the tweet, Sir. Means a lot.”

Appreciate your concern for the children of lesser god, Mr Tata.🫡 Thanks for the tweet, Sir. Means a lot.— Brigadier Hardeep Singh Sohi,Shaurya Chakra (@Hardisohi) July 4, 2023

Yet another commenter praised Tata for his compassion, saying, “Thank you for such words of caution, sir. Only people with a golden heart think & worry about others, especially the hapless & helpless ones. I will disseminate your advice to as many people as possible.”

Thank you for such words of caution, sir.Only people with a golden heart think & worry about others, especially the hapless & helpless ones. I will disseminate your advice to as many people as possible. 🙏🏻 — S. P. Singh (@spsingh1956) July 4, 2023

The overwhelming response from social media users demonstrates the profound impact of Tata’s message and showcases his influence as a thought leader. Ratan Tata’s commitment to making a difference is reflected in his will, where a significant portion of his property is allocated for charitable purposes.