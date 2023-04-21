Ratatouille 2.0: Rat Picks Snack From Danger Trap Zone Like A Total Pro

Whoever thought animals are not intelligent enough to outsmart humans, needs to rethink. This rat is putting all his intelligence to use and giving humans a run for their money. In a clip, now making waves on Twitter, a rat trap can be seen set up for the little rodent. It looms closer to the trap but is too smart to be caught in it. Disappearing off camera for a moment, the rat reappears with a stick and puts it to use. As the stick gets caught in the trap, the rodent finds itself free to nab the snack waiting for it before scurrying away. “To hell with Artificial Intelligence learning how to take over. If the rats are using tools now, we are really ph***ed. Introducing RatGPT…” read the tweet alongside the clip.

To hell with Artificial Intelligence learning how to take over. If the rats are using tools now, we are really phucked. Introducing RatGPT … pic.twitter.com/l8btDg0s5v — Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) April 20, 2023

Social media users were sharing their experiences of how smart rats were. Not many people were surprised that this rodent figured out how to make this work. To them, the creature was smart, and they had first-handed seen a proof of it. “This is insane. I watched a mouse jerk & jump off of a glue trap… It took him about 5 minutes of trying…. When he got free… He was gone!” read a tweet.

This is insane.I watched a mouse jerk & jump off of a glue trap… It took him about 5 minutes of trying…. When he got free… He was GONE! — Oroku Saki (@TheBlackHoff) April 20, 2023

Another user tweeted, “Rats are very smart and have been trained to find field mines. Have owned 3 rats and they are extremely loveable as well.”

Rats are very smart and have been trained to find field mines. Have owned 3 rats and they are extremely loveable as well.— LBG (@bsscreen) April 20, 2023

“One of the smartest animals on the planet, especially on the size of brain/smartness ratio,” tweeted a user.

One of the smartest animal on the planet, specially on a size of brain / smartness ratio— J. Thony P. Baron (@iamthonybaron) April 20, 2023

This is not the only smart rodent making waves on the internet. Previously a jewel thief rat had caught everyone’s attention. The CCTV footage, shared on Twitter by IPS officer Rajesh Hingankar, showed a small rat crawling towards the necklace display. The rat paused for a moment to inspect the expensive piece of jewellery before seizing it in its mouth and scurrying away. Hingankar’s tweet poses the question of who the rat intended to give the stolen necklace to.

Twitter users were amused by the clip and shared their thoughts on why the rodent chose to steal the necklace.

