Raveena Tandon's Latest Take On Relationship Leaves The Internet In A Dilemma

Raveena Tandon has a huge fan following not only because of her film career but also because of her social media presence. The actress keeps sharing hilarious videos that surely leave us in splits. Doing the same, this time she has posted another Instagram reel where she is seen lip-syncing to audio. The audio sounds, “Single bhi dukhi, relationship wale bhi dukhi, aur shadishuda toh dukhi hai h. Toh fir ye zindagi ke maze kaun le raha hai? (Singles are also sad, those in a relationship are also sad, and married are sad. Then who is enjoying life?)” The caption read, “Very good question brother. To all those with this dilemma.”

The actress looked stunning in her brown and black body-hugging dress that had sheer detailing at the waistline and also had a trail from one side. For those of you who don’t know, the diva recently appeared in this outfit at India’s Most Stylish Awards 2023.

Talking about the award show, Raveena even gave an award to Akshay Kumar at the show. Gifs showing the two celebs conversing on stage and in the audience have gone viral. Before winning the award, Akshay Kumar is seen heading on stage and hugging Raveena.

The two actors were also asked a series of questions about their contemporaries while on stage. During a type of quick-fire round, Akshay Kumar was asked who he thought was the Malaika Arora of the 1990s, to which he replied Mamta Kulkarni. Raveena Tandon, who was standing next to him on stage, remained silent, prompting Akshay to tease her by asking if she had any other names in mind. Raveena then complimented Malaika on her “amazing style." “This is not politics, give a straight answer!" Akshay responded.

Raveena quickly corrected herself, “It could be Shilpa! She’s always had a pretty classy sense of style," Akshay agreed. Interestingly, Akshay Kumar and Shilpa Shetty had previously dated. Govinda was also dubbed the “Ranveer Singh of the 1990s" by the two.

Raveena Tandon and Akshay Kumar have appeared in several films together, including Mohra, Police Force: An Inside Story, Daava, Keemat, and Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi.