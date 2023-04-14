RCB Fans Chase Brett Lee on a Scooter to Click Selfie, Australian Bowler Cautions 'Aram Se'

Brett Lee, the former Australian pace bowler, has developed a strong bond with India, evident from his massive fan following in the country. Lee’s love for India has been expressed on several occasions in the past, and currently, he is in India as part of the digital broadcasting team for IPL 2023. Despite being away from the game, it’s evident that his Indian fans still remember him and cherish his contribution to the sport. Lee recently shared a heartwarming video on social media, where two enthusiastic fans, riding a scooter, were excited to catch a glimpse of him and take a selfie with him.

While driving through Mumbai, the 46-year-old Aussie encountered two men on a scooter, with one of them wearing a Royal Challengers Bangalore jersey and expressing his admiration for the cricketer. In a clip recorded by Lee, the two parties engaged in conversation while driving. Lee expressed his concern for their safety, advising them to ride safely and wear helmets. He cautioned them in Hindi, saying “Aram se, Aram se," and emphasised the importance of looking at the road while driving. Despite Lee’s concern for their safety, the fans were still fixated on taking a picture with Lee, showing their enthusiasm for the cricketer.

Lee, who seemingly recorded by himself, shared a video on Twitter with a caption that read, “India is always full of wonderful surprises! Love the passion."

The video quickly went viral, with varying opinions from netizens. While some praised the fans’ passion for the game and appreciated Lee’s use of Hindi during the conversation, others criticized the fans for not wearing helmets and being distracted while riding. Some even went as far as to suggest that they should be fined for their actions.

One user wrote, “Aaram se, Aaram se - your too good man. Welcome to your second home!" while another expressed, “Love to listen AARAM SE."

Meanwhile, during the CSK vs RR match, JioCinema IPL expert Lee spoke highly of Sandeep Sharma’s performance, specifically his ability to bowl to MS Dhoni with a wet ball and the home crowd at Chepauk cheering for their skipper. Lee commended Sharma, saying, “Full credit to Sandeep Sharma, bowling with a wet ball to MS Dhoni who is on fire, they’ve got the whole crowd against them. He closed out the game under pressure and that is absolutely hats off to him to win by three runs."

