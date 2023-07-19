RCB Won Trophy? Viral Video of Kohli and Team Posing for Winning Pic Has Fans in 'Virtual' Delight

Did you hear the news? It seems like ‘Ee Sala Cup Namde’ has become a reality! Well, at least that’s what a recently-circulated video suggests. In the clip, the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) can be seen celebrating with sheer joy as they lift the coveted trophy. But hold on a moment, didn’t the IPL 2023 season end two months ago, with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) emerging as the champions? So, what’s the deal here? Well, fear not, because this particular clip is actually from an online cricket game, where virtual versions of Virat Kohli and his team are basking in the glory of a simulated triumph.

The video shared on Twitter features animated characters resembling the prominent RCB players like Kohli, Faf du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel, and others. In the background, Arijit Singh’s soul-stirring “Bandeya Re Bandeya" sets the tone, evoking the long-awaited emotions of RCB fans who have yearned for this moment for 16 years.

Watch the Viral Video:

Finally we did it pic.twitter.com/sYKgNkqVMU— Ragaa (@Ragaa_07) July 18, 2023

Soon, the internet exploded with excitement as people revelled in this fictional achievement that fulfilled their long-held desires with some sharing amusing responses. “Kahi to trophy ka wait khatam hua…game mein hi sahi (Finally, the wait for a trophy is over…even if it’s just in the game)," wrote one user. Another commented, “Match ki highlights bhi dikhao, ye hi khusi se apna pet bhar lunga (Show us the highlights of the match too, and I’ll be content with joy)."

Meanwhile, the source of this exhilarating video is none other than ‘Cricket 22,’ a cricket video game that was released in 2021. Serving as the official video game of the 2021-22 Ashes cricket series and the sequel to the 2019 game ‘Cricket 19’, it brings revamped bowling and fielding controls, along with an arcade-style gameplay experience. Additionally, a new after-touch system allows players to control the direction of the ball after it has been bowled.

Alongside other domestic tournaments, ‘Cricket 22’ also includes the prestigious Indian Premier League (IPL). In this particular instance, a user playing as RCB managed to secure a fictional victory and shared the triumphant video, which has now gone viral. No doubt, for RCB fans, this fleeting moment of celebration was like a dream come true, even if it’s confined to the digital world. Don’t you think so?