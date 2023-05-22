RCB's End of IPL 2023 Spell After Heartbreaking Loss to GT Has Fans Coping With Memes

In a thrilling encounter at the MA Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday, defending champions Gujarat Titans emerged victorious against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), thus bringing an end to RCB’s journey in the IPL 2023 playoff race. Despite their star batter, Virat Kohli’s best efforts, RCB fell short as Gujarat Titans chased down the target of 198 with just five balls to spare.

RCB had set a formidable total of 197 for the loss of 5 wickets in their allotted 20 overs, displaying their strong batting prowess. However, GT showcased its resilience and skill as it successfully chased down the target in 19.1 overs, reaching a total of 198 for 4 and securing a well-deserved victory. This win not only extended the Gujarat lead at the top but also dealt a blow to RCB’s aspirations of reaching the finals and clinching the coveted IPL trophy.

Following the disheartening loss, fans turned to Twitter as a means to cope with their emotions and express their sentiments through a series of memes. These humoUrous and relatable images encapsulated the collective disappointment felt by every RCB fan whose hopes were once again shattered, further perpetuating the team’s elusive quest for their first IPL title.

RCB fans right now pic.twitter.com/OTr4HoR10A— Sagar (@sagarcasm) May 21, 2023

RCB fans writing “Ee sala cup namde” every year on social media pic.twitter.com/V3mTdLwCSN— Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) May 21, 2023

RCB fans getting ready for office on Monday morning pic.twitter.com/VjBZx6Tjmn— Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) May 21, 2023

Summary of RCB fans every season pic.twitter.com/ZAvH0eiakB— Ansh Shah (@asmemesss) May 21, 2023

RCB fans going back home from the stadium ( heartbreak is real ) pic.twitter.com/ybGE1b7kxH— Shubh (@kadaipaneeeer) May 21, 2023

Despite an outstanding effort by the former RCB captain, who added yet another century to his tally for the season while unleashing a barrage of boundaries, it was GT opener Shubman Gill who stole the limelight with an unbeaten 104 off just 52 balls. Gill’s sensational innings weighed on Kohli’s century, overshadowing his remarkable achievement.

As a result of RCB’s unfortunate exit from the league, the door opened for Mumbai Indians (MI) to secure a spot in the playoffs. The turn of events meant that MI successfully qualified for the playoffs, capitalising on RCB’s defeat.