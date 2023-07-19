'Ready To Live Underground In Secret Nuclear Bunker If Putin Strikes': Brit Farmer

Amid the Russia-Ukraine War, fears of a potential third World War have scared people worldwide to seek refuge and protect their lives, especially those living in Russia and Ukraine. But one British farmer, Mike Parrish, residing in Kelvedon Hatch, Essex, is making headlines as he claims that he has a secret bunker.

The 76-year-old Mike Parrish asserted that his family could survive in a former government bunker for a span of 30 years, should a nuclear conflict arise between Russia and the UK. He added that if Russian President Vladimir Putin strikes, he and his family are fully prepared to live underground in the nuclear bunker “for as long as it takes".

The bunker boasts essential amenities such as a sewage system, packed food provisions and a water supply, making it a seemingly suitable place to hide in uncertain times. This is not the first time Parrish’s bunker has garnered interest. Following the tragic events of 9/11 in the United States in 2001, people were willing to pay him up to Rs 32 lakh for a place to stay inside the secure underground structure.

Recent aggressive actions by Putin and the escalation of tensions between Russia and Ukraine have reignited interest in the bunker. Around 15 individuals have already contacted Parrish, seeking refuge in the potential safe house.

The government decommissioned the bunker back in 1994, after which Parrish acquired it and transformed it into a museum. However, he has no intentions of opening it to the public unless offered a substantial sum and currently, he has set the price at Rs 5 crore.

As per a report in the Mirror, Parrish said that the bunker is not a place for temporary stays. In the event of a nuclear explosion, occupants would need to remain inside for several months to ensure their safety.

Talking about the bunker, Mike Parrish said, “The bunker itself is a museum…tourists obviously come and go round." He added. “The tour takes about an hour and a half, for which they pay us a fee. We also have the zip wires and the high ropes on top because when people come out for the day, they want something to do."