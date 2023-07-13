Real Life Barbie Gabriela Jirackova Shares Her Hardships, Reveals Producer Wanted To Buy Her

Gabriela Jirackova, known as Lolo Pink, has captured attention as “The First Czech Barbie" with her striking resemblance to the iconic doll. A professional opera and pop singer, Gabriela underwent numerous surgeries, including liposuction and sculpting, to achieve her Barbie-like appearance. While her transformation has brought her popularity, it has also attracted challenges, such as facing unwarranted sexual advances from individuals in the music industry.

According to a report in the Daily Star, Gabriela revealed that a producer once offered to buy her for a staggering amount of Rs 70 crore, but she declined the offer, highlighting her careful selection of collaborators. Interestingly, two international talent agencies have shown interest in her, presenting more exciting opportunities.

Gabriela also shared valuable advice for young women artists and influencers, cautioning them about the presence of predators on social media, particularly within the entertainment industry. As a 23-year-old singer, she expressed her support for courageous girls and women pursuing their dreams, emphasizing the dangers faced by those who employ their bodies, beauty, and talent in business. She encouraged aspiring artists to recognize their worth and protect themselves.

Before her Barbie-like transformation, Gabriela had already gained significant fame in the Czech Republic as a professional singer. From the age of seven, she performed national anthems at various world championships, earning praise from critics and opera singers. To achieve her desired appearance, Gabriela underwent minor nose correction and lip lift surgeries. Additionally, she regularly undergoes non-invasive procedures, such as hyaluronic acid fillers to enhance her jawline, chin, lips, and cheekbones. Botox injections are also administered to smooth expression lines on her forehead, glabella (the area between the eyebrows), and crow’s feet (lines around the eyes).