Real-Life Hulk? Australian Man Spins Gigantic Ferris Wheel With Bare Hands

An Australian strongman has bagged a Guinness World Record for spinning a Ferris wheel with bare hands within 16 minutes and 55 seconds. Identified to be Troy Conley-Magnusson, the 39-year-old man set a historic record at Luna Park in Sydney. The Aussie man’s main motive for setting the world record was to raise money for the charity, Little Wings, which helps and supports ill children and their families. Troy’s record honours the memory of his 11-year-old son Zac, who lost his life to eye cancer last year.

The 39-year-old told Guinness Zac was the strongest person he has ever met in life. “He was the strongest 11-year-old I’d ever met and my absolute hero. This record is dedicated to his memory and strength which far outweighs mine,” he said. During the creation of the record, the amusement park set the ride in a ‘freewheeling mode’ leaving its brake disengaged. It wasn’t powered by any external source. Troy had to use brute force to move the giant structure.

Notably, the Ferris wheel has at least 24 cars and the weight of the entire structure is suggested to be about 99,208 pounds (approximately 44, 999 kg). Troy explained this record was by far the most difficult challenge he has ever attempted in his life. “This is by far one of the hardest physical and mental challenges I have ever undertaken, and I’ve done some pretty extreme feats of strength over the years," he added.

Since such a record has never been created before the Guinness officials set the time limit to 30 minutes to complete the record. Troy managed to finish off the challenge in 16 minutes and 55 seconds. He is reported to be the founder of Pull 4 Purpose, a community of bodybuilders and strongmen like himself who raise money for needy people by attempting world-class feats with brutal strength.

Troy Conley-Magnusson says his attempts are a reflection of the struggle that kids with critical illness experience. He had a first-hand experience of the familiar struggle when he was four and nearly died of a ruptured kidney. It was the life-saving medical help that saved him and he wishes others to experience the same. Besides this, Troy also has three more Guinness titles added to his name including the fastest 20-meter light aircraft pull with teeth, most cars pulled with teeth, and the heaviest vehicle pushed over 100 feet.