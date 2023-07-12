Real Or Fake? Video Of Tortoises Running In Full Speed Confuses Internet

The Internet is cribbing about how they’ve been lied to after watching a video of multiple tortoises running around in circles. Since childhood, everyone’s been taught about the iconic race of the rabbit and the tortoise, wherein the slow-moving reptile emerges with flying colours of victory. “Slow and steady wins the race," is the moral derived from the story, where the hare takes the competition lightly and sleeps offering the tortoise time to catch up and eventually become the victor. Now, the viral video of tortoises moving at full speed has left multiple social media users shocked, most of them claiming they had no clue tortoises had the potential to run.

In the clip, a group of massive tortoises are captured sprinting in a circular motion. The land-dwelling reptiles who generally appear to be slow can travel 100+ kilometres a day depending on their size. The giant ones are said to be much slower when compared to the smaller ones, as per the Tortoise owner. Now, the footage proves how the animals who were popularly considered to be slow in reality can move much quicker. “They can run?" asks the Twitter user who shared the video online. Take a look at it here:

As soon as the clip surfaced online, many social media users couldn’t fathom the event could be real. While some guessed the video was fabricated, many theorized the clip could have been sped up. Meanwhile, there were also a few who didn’t seem surprised to watch the ability. A user commented, “Um, yeah, it’s called moving your legs. Are you surprised that humans have the ability to run?"

Another asked, “Where is this? Looks like the background for a Mortal Combat fight."

One more enquired, “Tell me what else they can do that’s been hidden from us."

A Twitterati also shared a personal life experience, “Year’s ago a friend told me he was chased by a tortoise. I believe him now."

Then there was a section that claimed the hare was scammed during the race demanding justice for the animal. Many couldn’t believe that they’d been lied to for their whole life. A user said, “Remember when they said slow and steady…. Yeah….that was a lie."

Another joked, “The hare has been real quiet since this dropped."

Meanwhile, after a practical evaluation of the story, a user came to the conclusion, “That win over the hare is starting to make more sense."

It is claimed that the video is made from a 3D computer-generated CGI work. The fastest tortoise in the world is identified as Bertie, who can sprint at the speed of 0.28 meters per second. Bertie is suggested to be a leopard tortoise. The video has been viewed by more than 15.7 million users on Twitter.