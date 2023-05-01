Recycling Redefined: This 6 Crore Diamond Ring From Mumbai Sets Guinness World Records

Diamonds may be a girl’s best friend, but for one Mumbai jeweller, they’re also the key to setting a new Guinness World Record. A Mumbai-based jewellery company has broken the Guinness World Record for “most diamonds set in one ring" with an absolutely stunning piece of art that is sure to leave you awestruck. The ring has been created by Hari Krishna Exports and HK Designs and features an unbelievable 50,907 diamonds set into it, all meticulously placed by a team of experts. The record-breaking ring is not only a masterpiece in terms of design but is also unique in the sense that it has been crafted entirely from recycled materials, including recycled gold and repurposed diamonds from customers’ returns.

The ring comprises eight distinct components, which include four petal layers, a shank, two diamond discs, and a butterfly. It took over nine months to complete the project, as the jewellers wanted to ensure that every diamond was set perfectly to create a sunflower of diamonds on which sits a stunning butterfly. The final count of the diamonds is 50,907, and each one was carefully hand-set by a team of experts.

Despite being made from recycled materials, the cost of this stunning piece of art is jaw-dropping, coming in at a whopping $785,645 (Rs 6.4 crore approx). The Hari Krishna Group, to which HK Designs belongs, has been providing diamonds to significant retailers and wholesalers across the globe since 2005. This record-breaking ring is a testament to the company’s expertise and creativity in the world of jewellery.

New record: Most diamonds set in one ring - 50,907 achieved by H.K. Designs and Hari Krishna Exports Pvt. Ltd. (India)Incredibly, the ring is made entirely out of recycled materials. Recycled gold was mixed with re-purposed diamonds to create this magnificent piece 💍 pic.twitter.com/xCiT9gEilH — Guinness World Records (@GWR) April 28, 2023

“The HK Group believes that dreams don’t ‘come true’, they are ‘made true’ It starts with a dream. Add faith, and it becomes a belief. Add action, and it becomes a part of life. Add perseverance, and it becomes a goal in sight. Add patience and time, and it ends with a dream ‘made true’. It was our dream to create a rare piece of art that is in a class by itself, which I believe we have achieved by creating this ring,” said Hasu Dholakiya, Managing Director, H.K. Designs, as quoted by Guinness World Records.

If you’re a fan of unique and extravagant jewellery, this record-breaking ring is sure to captivate your attention. The intricate design and sheer number of diamonds set into this piece make it truly one of a kind.

