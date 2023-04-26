Reddit User Creates CV With ChatGPT, This Is What Happened Next

ChatGPT has become a part of daily conversations ever since its release. The artificial intelligence chatbot has surprised people around the world with its ability to write convincing essays, stories and even resumes. A Reddit user used the chatbot to perfect a CV and the results were astonishing. The user claimed that after using ChatGPT to apply for jobs, he have achieved an “extremely high response rate” when it comes to interviews. Don’t believe us? Take a look at what the user has written.

ChatGPT was given the job description. For the rest, the bot was asked to adapt the CV to the job requirements. “I ask it (ChatGPT) to provide outstanding answers to any question the recruiter asks, using my experience to generate examples of how I have met the specifications with examples using the STAR framework from each and every one. I ask it to make the application amazing, make it stand out and make the interviewer very impressed,” the user wrote.

The result was extremely beneficial. The user has been getting calls from companies. The person added that the feedback to the application was “outstanding”. The user also confessed to be“terrible” at interviews and getting flustered before the event.

Users were left divided by the post. Some suggested that the user turn ChatGPT into an interviewer for mock interviews to get some practice.

Others were concerned that the use of the chatbot could make it harder for human resource professionals to find good employees. “Now that ChatGPT is leveling the playing field, I almost feel sorry for headhunters. It’s going to be a lot less easy to “judge a book by its cover” (by the clarity, correctness and precision of the resume),” one person wrote.

Some people asked the Reddit user about the prompt used for the chatbot. “It should be obligatory that people share what prompts they use,” a comment read.

ChatGPT was in the headlines recently for writing a two-sentence horror story that gave the Internet goosebumps. The short tale narrated a solitary AI’s quest for purpose in a post-apocalyptic world where humans no longer exist.

