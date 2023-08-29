Reddit User Shares 'Stupidest' Thing They Did to Sell 'Raddi' And it's Exactly What You're Thinking

Who doesn’t enjoy receiving payment for nothing? In the realm of a typical Desi setting, that moment when the ‘Raddi wala’ takes a stroll through our neighbourhoods brings about a unique sensation. The feeling of receiving a fair sum for our discarded odds and ends is unparalleled, almost like a reimbursement for all our marketplace expenses. However, for those of us who aren’t accustomed to selling items, the realisation that we are owed something can often slip our minds. This exact scenario played out in real life when a Reddit user shared a rather amusing experience. But hold on, the story gets even more comical!

The Reddit post, initially featured in the India Subreddit and authored by user @sabbystain66, recounted the incident. They described how they visited a shop to sell some scrap paper or Raddi. While their items were being weighed on the shop’s scale, they got lost in their music, momentarily zoned out. “After the guy was done I asked ‘bhai kitne hue raddi ke?’ he replied ’70’. So my stupid a** took out my phone and scaned his QR code and paid him 70 for MY RADDI and then I also showed him ‘bhai payment done’," they wrote. Quite the blunder, right? But the hilarity doesn’t stop here.

“I know something went wrong when I saw the look on his face. After releasing the situation I asked him to pay back to me and I went home," they added. But wait, did they receive not only the amount they initially paid but also the rightful payment of 70+70 = 140 in this scenario? Surprisingly, no. As they recollected, “But wait after reaching home I realised I only got the amount back which I paid him. WHERE IS MY RADDI MONEY? I had to drove back to the shop to get that 70." Seems like a bit of a mathematical mess, doesn’t it?

Well, this story had Desis in fits of laughter, and they flooded the post with reactions and comments. “I was having a bad day..needed this chuckle. Thanks mate," wrote one commenter. “All I can say is wow," quipped another. Many others chimed in with their own stories of similar silly encounters with shopkeepers.

One commenter even shared a screenshot that seemed to show the Raddi wala sharing the incident from their perspective, titling it, “I had interaction with stupid as donkey customer today." While the details matched exactly with the original Reddit post, the perspective was naturally quite different. However, when News18 tried to verify the post, it had already been taken down.

What an entertaining tale!