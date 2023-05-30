Reel to Real: Crow Recreates 'Balagam' Movie Climax, Touches Food to 'Free' Telangana Man's Soul

Making the climax of popular Telugu movie ‘Balagam’ a reality, a crow touched the food indicating that the man’s soul was “satisfied" with the act of his near and dear ones. The shocking and surprising incident took place in Abadi Jammikunta village under Jammikunta municipal limits in Karimnagar district, Telangana.

For the past 50 years, Pudari Venkata Rajam Goud (80), a native of the village, has served as the chief of the 50 villages surrounding it. He was fortunate to have three boys. The elderly man died a few days ago. Three days following his passing, his family prepared the foods he loved to eat and kept them in a location on the village’s outskirts to feed the crow in accordance with their customs and traditions. On the fifth day following his death, however, the crow did not touch the meal. The two events caused great concern among the family members.

They believe that the deceased household leader was dissatisfied with the culinary preparations and placement of the food. They talked about it with neighbours and close relatives. They then placed playing cards together with the food on their recommendation. To their surprise, the crow arrived, handled the meal, and tasted it, showing that the deceased person’s soul was “content" after viewing the playing cards.

“We need to fulfil their wants. We started by storing all the food stuff. The crow, however, was not cane. At last, we saved the cards. When he was alive, he enjoyed playing cards frequently, even with his friends and family. I believe he is now content and sent the crow. Rajesh was informed by a relative of Venkata Rajam Goud."

The entire family and extended family were joyful and occupied with other tasks related to his final rites. Telangana residents firmly believe that health and wealth would be bestowed to us by the contented departed soul.