CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Salman KhanViral VideoDavid BeckhamKritika MalikBengaluru Sale Fight
Home » Viral » Rekha Posed With Kabir Bedi and 'Khoon Bhari Maang' Fans are Ringing Alarm Bells
1-MIN READ

Rekha Posed With Kabir Bedi and 'Khoon Bhari Maang' Fans are Ringing Alarm Bells

Curated By: Shaoni Sarkar

News18.com

Last Updated: May 01, 2023, 13:43 IST

New Delhi, India

Rekha and Kabir Bedi's photo has everyone making Khoon Bhari Maang jokes. (Credits: Twitter/@iKabirBedi)

Rekha and Kabir Bedi's photo has everyone making Khoon Bhari Maang jokes. (Credits: Twitter/@iKabirBedi)

Rekha met Khoon Bhari Maang co-star Kabir Bedi and all of Twitter had the same joke.

Veteran actor Kabir Bedi has shared a photo of himself and Rekha on Instagram and everyone had the same cautionary message for the actress: Don’t let the incidents of Khoon Bhari Maang repeat themselves! The iconic film, released in 1988, featured Rekha in the role of a wealthy widow whom Kabir Bedi’s character marries only to try to murder her by throwing her in a crocodile-infested water body. His attempt fails, after which Rekha’s character Aarti returns with a thirst for revenge, which ultimately results in Bedi’s character Sanjay’s death, who is ultimately devoured by a crocodile.

Bedi met Rekha at the Filmfare Awards, for which he was on the jury. “MET the legendary, ever gorgeous REKHA, my Co-star in “Khoon Bhari Maang”, at the 68th @filmfare Awards last night. A nostalgic chat, together with Filmfare Editor @jiteshpillaai and my wife @parveendusanj. Came to present an Award along with my dearest granddaughter @alayaf , to whom, two years ago, I’d presented the Film Fare Best Debut Award… It was fun being on the Jury of these well-deserved awards. Filmfare Awards have always been the Oscars of India," Bedi wrote in the caption.

Twitter, however, has gotten instant flashbacks from Khoon Bhari Maang.

RELATED STORIES

Seems like a good time for Khoon Bhari Maang part two, seeing as the fandom is still thriving. Recently, a similar phenomenon happened when Madhuri Dixit met Tim Cook in Mumbai, the unlikely pairing prompting Twitter users to make the same random joke about the “Choli Ke Peeche" song because it starts off with “cook cook cook".

Read all the Latest News here

About the Author
Shaoni Sarkar
Shaoni Sarkar, Subeditor at News18.com, covers social media and pop culture....Read More
Tags:
  1. kabir bedi
  2. Khoon Bhari Maang
  3. rekha
  4. TV Trending
first published:May 01, 2023, 13:43 IST
last updated:May 01, 2023, 13:43 IST