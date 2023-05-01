Rekha Posed With Kabir Bedi and 'Khoon Bhari Maang' Fans are Ringing Alarm Bells

Veteran actor Kabir Bedi has shared a photo of himself and Rekha on Instagram and everyone had the same cautionary message for the actress: Don’t let the incidents of Khoon Bhari Maang repeat themselves! The iconic film, released in 1988, featured Rekha in the role of a wealthy widow whom Kabir Bedi’s character marries only to try to murder her by throwing her in a crocodile-infested water body. His attempt fails, after which Rekha’s character Aarti returns with a thirst for revenge, which ultimately results in Bedi’s character Sanjay’s death, who is ultimately devoured by a crocodile.

Bedi met Rekha at the Filmfare Awards, for which he was on the jury. “MET the legendary, ever gorgeous REKHA, my Co-star in “Khoon Bhari Maang”, at the 68th @filmfare Awards last night. A nostalgic chat, together with Filmfare Editor @jiteshpillaai and my wife @parveendusanj. Came to present an Award along with my dearest granddaughter @alayaf , to whom, two years ago, I’d presented the Film Fare Best Debut Award… It was fun being on the Jury of these well-deserved awards. Filmfare Awards have always been the Oscars of India," Bedi wrote in the caption.

Twitter, however, has gotten instant flashbacks from Khoon Bhari Maang.

Omg don't make the same mistake again, rekha ji! pic.twitter.com/VvGMHIq3NC— fru (@Oinkoo) April 30, 2023

Don't let this guy take you near water Rekha! pic.twitter.com/zA0KCVGcF4— Sayantan Ghosh (@sayantansunnyg) April 30, 2023

Rekha ji…kya aap bhool gyi wo din…still going back to ur toxic ex pic.twitter.com/VyA1iFlEpv— Aurora (@roots1524) May 1, 2023

Khoon Bhari Maang 2. Sponsored by Lacoste. https://t.co/m3lbnuIeYq— Hari Chakyar | ഹരി ചാക്യാർ (@harichakyar) April 30, 2023

Khoon Bhari maang was in mind as first thought after this picture! What a success for the movie ! https://t.co/fLET7iCnG9— Mehta (@JyotiMehtaj34) April 30, 2023

Seems like a good time for Khoon Bhari Maang part two, seeing as the fandom is still thriving. Recently, a similar phenomenon happened when Madhuri Dixit met Tim Cook in Mumbai, the unlikely pairing prompting Twitter users to make the same random joke about the “Choli Ke Peeche" song because it starts off with “cook cook cook".

Read all the Latest News here