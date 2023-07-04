Rema's Calm Down With A Blend Of Kathak Has Everyone Grooving

Rema and Selena Gomez’s popular song Calm Down has garnered immense popularity and love since its debut. This track has inspired numerous viral dance reels synchronized to its melodious tunes. Likewise, a recent dance video featured a group of talented women performing to Calm Down with a semi-classical twist. What makes it even more extraordinary is that they had the opportunity to perform live, in front of the Nigerian singer himself. The magical moment was captured in a video and quickly went viral across social media platforms, captivating viewers all around.

Shared by a social media user named Sayali on her Instagram handle, the dance clip showcased the three women, dressed in traditional Indian attire, performing the mesmerising dance to the song Calm Down. The talented ladies begin their performance, blending the elegance of Kathak with elements of contemporary moves. The dancers’ graceful movements, captivating expressions, and overall ambience seemed to be flawless. The video turned out to be so fascinating that you might find yourself watching it on a loop.

The video was shared along with a caption that read, “Another Banger. Performed Calm Down in front of the singer Rema himself in our style and also did the famous hook with the semi-classical touch! A day full of memories, an honour to perform on a stage after so long with Enette D’souza doing magic with her style, and special thanks to Aamna for this opportunity!”

Soon the comment section was flooded with reactions to the beautiful dance performance. While some couldn’t believe that such an incredible performance existed, others appreciated how the dancers’ traditional attire and ghunghroos (musical anklets tied to a dancer’s feet) added to the musical beats and complemented their dance moves.

Music director, rapper, and lyricist, RaOol commented, “You guys killed this! Ignore the haters. It was a fantastic and brilliant way of fusing our traditional dance with a new flavour."

“Amazing!! This is how versatile Indian classical dance is and how beautiful Kathak is," a user wrote while another said, “That ghunghroo is adding special effects to the music."

A social media user wrote, “Watching on loop. Not only the dance but the ghunghroo has complemented the song so well that it sounds like a great rendition."

The video garnered over 10 million views and 8 lakh plus likes so far.