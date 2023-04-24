Remember All-in-one Colour Set? Childhood Dream of Every School Kid Just Got 'Exposed'

Remember when you were gifted an all-in-one colour set at your childhood birthday parties? It was a dream come true for many of us. From sketch pens to watercolours and pastel colours - the set had it all. The fancier version also had craft related material like a scissors, origami sheets. However, even though it looked all fancy, the things inside the box did not work that well. Meaning, the quality was not top notch.

Now, a Twitter post which has gone viral has netizens in nostalgia but it has also exposed our dreamy art kit. Twitter user Pankhuri posted an image of the box under the Twitter trend of ‘Never forget whta they took from us.’ The thread requires one to post an image along with the caption, “Never forget what they took from us." The image can be of anything that you miss from your childhood. After the image was posted, Twitter user ‘Akriti’ Retweeted it with the caption stating, “nothing in this kit used to work properly if we are being honest."

Seems like many people agree with what Akriti has said. “Fr. Sketch pens were dry af and the pigment of water colours was so light even 3 coats wouldn’t work," wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “IKR?? It was trash!!! lol. Dry and scratchy markers, paint with poor pigment, color pencils and crayons that broke easily and also had poor pigment."

“TRUE TRUE TRUE XDDDDD I BOUGHT THIS AND GOT SAD BUT THE HAPPINESS FROM BUYING THIS XD" mentioned a Twitter user.

Many people posted several other things as a part of the trend. While for some it was Cadbury Dairy Milk Wowie, for others it was traffic-free roads. People also posted images of chips and wafers that are no more sold in the market. Many people also posted clips from their favourite shows like, ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah,’ and ‘The Takeshi’s Castle.’

