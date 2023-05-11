Remember 'Banku' From Amitabh Bachchan's 'Bhoothnath'? This is How He Looks Now

You must have seen Amitabh Bachchan’s horror movie ‘Bhoothnath’ in your childhood. Do you remember ‘Banku’ from the movie? The kid made many people laugh in the movie. Many also cried with him when he cried for his Bhootnaath after he got ‘mukti’. The role of Banku was played by actor Aman Siddique. To your surprise, he is all grown up now and his latest photos have left many people amazed.

Twitter user who goes by the name ‘Aloo’ took to the micro blogging site and shared an image of the actor from the movie and then he shared his current image. “yaar banku ka toh kuch zyada hi glowup ho gaya," he wrote in the caption.

With this, he also gave a link to an Instagram post by ‘Humans of Xaviers.’ The post is from 2020 and it talks about the actor’s journey in the industry. “I started acting because my parents wanted to see me on TV. I did my first ad as a 3-year-old with Horlicks. I ended up becoming comfortable with the people at the set and did several ads. My first ad with Amitabh Bachchan was shot when I was in grade 1," he told.

Have a look at the viral tweet:

yaar banku ka toh kuch zyada hi glowup ho gaya 😭 pic.twitter.com/Sc5iGWEB1e— alooo⁴ (@alooobhaja) May 10, 2023

