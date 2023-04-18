CHANGE LANGUAGE
Remember Cadbury Delite? Man's Story on Vintage Beverage Serves Warning After Bournvita Saga
2-MIN READ

Remember Cadbury Delite? Man's Story on Vintage Beverage Serves Warning After Bournvita Saga

Curated By: Shaoni Sarkar

News18.com

Last Updated: April 18, 2023, 15:50 IST

New Delhi, India

A Twitter user recalled the hype around Cadbury Delite when he was a kid.

A Twitter user recalled the hype around Cadbury Delite when he was a kid. (Credits: Mondelez International)

Twitter user recalls the hype around Cadbury Delite when it was launched in the early 2000s and the impact it had on kids, in light of the Bournvita saga.

Cadbury Bournvita invited criticism on social media after an Instagram influencer had to take down his video on the drink’s high sugar content after being served a legal notice. Since then, Bournvita released a statement refuting the claims made by Revant Himatsingka, terming them “unscientific". The company further claimed that the influencer “distorted facts and made false and negative inferences", as per an India Today report.

The incident, however, sparked concern among people regarding the contents of what they consume as health drinks. Their marketing and promotional strategies, coupled with the taste factor, also play a significant role in consumer behaviour, especially when it comes to children’s psyche. Highlighting this, a Twitter user wrote a thread about how the marketing of Cadbury Delite, a malted beverage that was available in the market many years ago, influenced his and his friends’ psyches as children.

Many other Twitter users recalled having had similar experiences with brands and peer pressure when they were children.

first published:April 18, 2023, 15:50 IST
last updated:April 18, 2023, 15:50 IST