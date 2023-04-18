Remember Cadbury Delite? Man's Story on Vintage Beverage Serves Warning After Bournvita Saga

Cadbury Bournvita invited criticism on social media after an Instagram influencer had to take down his video on the drink’s high sugar content after being served a legal notice. Since then, Bournvita released a statement refuting the claims made by Revant Himatsingka, terming them “unscientific". The company further claimed that the influencer “distorted facts and made false and negative inferences", as per an India Today report.

The incident, however, sparked concern among people regarding the contents of what they consume as health drinks. Their marketing and promotional strategies, coupled with the taste factor, also play a significant role in consumer behaviour, especially when it comes to children’s psyche. Highlighting this, a Twitter user wrote a thread about how the marketing of Cadbury Delite, a malted beverage that was available in the market many years ago, influenced his and his friends’ psyches as children.

It was called Cadbury Delite. It was launched with a commerical which was bombarded on Cartoon Network and other kids shows. (Fox Kids on Star Plus as well but poor memory)As any retail FMCG launch, the shelves in Lucknow were stacked with Delite jars and promo schemes aplenty. — Rajat Dutta (@RajatDutta13) April 17, 2023

My school friends were suddenly raring about Cadbury Delite and how drinking milk was just like eating melted Dairy Milk.Everyone was full of praises for it & as a guilible kid, I demanded that we have Delite at home rather than our usual Horlicks. Delite at any cost. — Rajat Dutta (@RajatDutta13) April 17, 2023

My father got Delite. But when he was unpacking, he took out the Protinex box, which was now half the size of the usual monthly purchase unit.I had the first red flag go off in my mind. I didn't say anything but suddenly I wasn't excited about Delite being at home anymore. — Rajat Dutta (@RajatDutta13) April 17, 2023

Horlicks had worked perfectly so far. This is pre 6th pay commission time & a house undergoing a medical-financial crisis.I didn't speak to anyone for a few days. Could barely like having the milk with Delite. I was so guilty that I must have cried a couple of times back then. — Rajat Dutta (@RajatDutta13) April 17, 2023

..even though this memory had faded over 20 years but the effect has stayed with me. To an extent, it becomes difficult to explain to others some of the thought processes I have while buying stuff.Today, all of this came back to memory after Bournvita discussions on my timeline — Rajat Dutta (@RajatDutta13) April 17, 2023

I don't know if anyone remembers Delite anymore & I couldn't find anything more than this ad which was carpet bombed to kids back then.What a damaging impact Cadbury's Streisand effect will have on this entire category.https://t.co/YABwGoDPk5 — Rajat Dutta (@RajatDutta13) April 17, 2023

Many other Twitter users recalled having had similar experiences with brands and peer pressure when they were children.

