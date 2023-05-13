Remember 'Coin' Chocolates? Twitter User Has the Perfect Throwback for 90s Kids

The 90s was a different era altogether. The era of DVD cassettes, Noddy, Oswald and whatnot. Just one thing from those years and you can be transported to your childhood all over again. Meaning, for 90s kids, a glimpse of our popular snacks and candies from our childhood takes them on a walk down the memory line. The same thing happened on Twitter recently, when a user, who goes by the name, ‘rozgar_CA’, shared an image of the ‘Coin’ chocolates. Does it ring a bell? Those gold-coloured coin-like chocolates which every kid had the temptation of tasting.

“This Ferrero rocher generation can never understand the joy of eating chocolate coins," he wrote in the caption. The tweet has people in nostalgia. Since being uploaded, it has garnered over 11K views. Here, have a look for yourself:

This Ferrero rocher generation can never understand the joy of eating chocolate coins pic.twitter.com/WQpyxH0IV0— rozgar_CA (@Memeswalaladka) May 12, 2023

“it tastes like absolutely nothing," wrote a Twitter user. Another person mentioned, “I have these in my home. not eating em but keeping em as a treasure instead."

“These actually tasted bad," wrote another person.

Bt the taste was not good.— ꇙꋊꄲꅐꊰ꒒ꋬꀘꏂ (@snowflakechahal) May 12, 2023

They only look good taste was so bad — 12345 (@AdityaKundal4) May 12, 2023

My dad pranked me with it when I was a kid— (@Polapan2) May 12, 2023

What a coincidence pic.twitter.com/51lmGAxq7e— Varalakshmi Talur (@VaralakshmiTal2) May 12, 2023

Meanwhile, earlier, a Twitter user brought back the wave of nostalgia by sharing a photo of the very famous ‘Maze Pencil Box.’ Did it ring a bell? For those who don’t remember, the man shared an image of a pencil box with a very fun maze game on the top. Many of us used to buy this product only because of the game. Twitter user who goes by the name ‘Shubh’, wrote, “Today’s kids will never experience the flex of owning this pencil box." The caption is kind of true.