Remember Gopi Bahu's Viral Laptop Cleaning Idea? It Just Got Its Second Edition

From cringy VFX of a woman turning into a spider to physics-defying scenes- Indian TV serials sure know how to throw surprises. Just when you think it could not go more bizarre, there’s something new that makes you go — What? Now, if you have been keeping up with memes and trends on social media, there’s no way you would not know about Gopi Bahu’s unique way of cleaning laptops in the serial Saath Nibhana Saathiya. Keeping the tradition, a viral clip, from the sequel of the serial, shows an out-of-the-box way of handling viruses on a computer. Anti-virus? That would be too mainstream.

In the clip posted on Instagram by a meme page, a male character can be seen complaining of a virus attack on his laptop. Overhearing the conversation, a woman decided to face this problem with phenyl to kill the germs. She walks up to the laptop pouring phenyl on the device. On being quizzed about what is she doing, the character claims the phenyl could kill 99 per cent of germs.

The video has staked up over 4 million views along with a flood of comments from Instagram users. “Gopi bahu ultra pro max," a user wrote while another tried finding some logic with a sarcastic comment and wrote, “Are wo bacteria Marta hai , virus thodi marega. virus Marne wala disinfectant dalna tha (It kills bacteria not virus. Disinfectant should have been used)

Another user asked the makers to send laptops to his home. “Itne laptop h to mere ghr pe parcel dedo yar," he wrote.

Laptop-fixing videos are the only things to have gone viral from Saath Nibhana Saathiya.

Another scene from the serial resulted in a viral rap song using dialogue. Social media sensation Yashraj Mukhate’s musical twist to show’s character Kokilaben’s Rasode Me Kaun Tha Query became a raging hit online.

Such was the popularity of this meme song that the makers of SNS were prompted to bring the show nearly three years after it was pulled off air in 2017.

The second season of Saath Nibhana Saathiya had a successful run for nearly two years before going off the air in July 2022.