Remember 'Joy Sehgal' From 'Hero'? Actor's New Pic Has Fans All Nostalgic

Remember Joy Sehgal? Your favourite childhood superhero? Yes! Made you all nostalgic right? A latest image of the actor has surfaced on the internet and fans are remembering him as a superhero. For those who don’t know, Joy Sehgal was a character played by actor Sumeet Pathak in an Indian superhero television series called ‘HERO - Bhakti Hi Shakti Hai’. The show aired on Hungama TV in 2005 and it continued for several years. It was about the adventures of a superhero named ‘Hero’. The character was bestowed with a few ‘out-of-this-world’ magical powers by Goddess Durga. This helped him fight all the criminals.

However, after the show, the actor vanished and did not feature in more things. Now, a Twitter post which has gone viral features the actor. It is a comparison image from the ‘Hero’ days. “Remember him??? Thats him now," read the caption. Have a look:

Remember him??? Thats him now pic.twitter.com/63nC6TIAER— Ramen (@CoconutShawarma) April 29, 2023

The tweet, which has now gone viral, has netizens in complete nostalgia. Many can be seen remembering him. It has a total of 531K views. “Hero ki kya baat hai durga maa uske saath hai, bhakti hi Shakti hai," wrote a Twitter user. Another person mentioned, “I still remember the song, Hero ke kya baat hai maa Durga uske sath hai Dushmano ke khabardar golu babli uske sath."

He doesn’t even look Indian anymore? 😭😭— kumareth (@kumareth) April 30, 2023

I saw him at surbhi goregaon few days back, he was catching an auto, I yeller herooooo. he started giggling— saTya (@POETICandFUNNY) April 29, 2023

Babli is still my first crush !!!! pic.twitter.com/NpT46vNFR9— Ramu (@Driver_tha_bhai) April 29, 2023

Mujhe Thor laga pic.twitter.com/mdgEz0nhCO— Divya Gandotra Tandon (@divya_gandotra) April 30, 2023

I'm More Interested in Knowing how these two look now 😂 pic.twitter.com/ILp1J6sz37— Mowgli (@baloo_ka_dost) April 30, 2023

Very few people know but he's the voice behind Richie Rich and Tyson in Beyblade… I get nostalgic everytime i hear his voice😅— 🔰Aashish Shukla🔰 (@Aashish_Shukla7) April 29, 2023

Do you remember ‘Hero’?

Read all the Latest News here