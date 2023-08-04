Remember The Daring Dad Who Celebrated His Daughter’s First Period? Here's His Story

Jitendra Bhatt, a music teacher from Uttarakhand’s Udham Singh Nagar, has been making headlines for his innovative and progressive approach towards menstruation. Instead of perpetuating the stigma and secrecy that often surrounds periods, Jitendra Bhatt decided to break the norms and celebrate his 13-year-old daughter Ragini’s first menstrual cycle by hosting a unique ‘period party.’

The purpose of this unconventional celebration was to challenge misconceptions and foster an open and accepting attitude towards menstruation as a natural process. By organising the ‘period party,’ Jitendra Bhatt aimed to demonstrate that menstruation should be embraced and celebrated rather than hidden away in shame.

The party, attended by Ragini’s teenage friends and other girls, conveyed a powerful message of empowerment and acceptance. Guests came bearing gifts of sanitary pads and chocolates, symbolizing the significance of this milestone in a young girl’s life.

The story of Jitendra Bhatt’s heartfelt and progressive initiative was recently featured by Humans of Bombay, where he shared the inspiration behind the period party. Reflecting on his upbringing, Jitendra Bhatt revealed how he witnessed the discrimination faced by menstruating women in his family. He recalled the harsh reality of his aunts, sisters, and mother being secluded from the household during their periods and living in makeshift arrangements outside their home, often alongside cattle.

“And the worst thing was we couldn’t touch them or even be near them. Once, when I went near my aunt when she was on her period, I was yelled at, & cow piss was sprinkled on me to make me ‘pure’ again. These things baffled me. Each time I asked the elders, they would say, ‘Gandi hogyi hai’," he recalled.

Such experiences deeply troubled young Bhatt, and he couldn’t comprehend why women were treated differently during this natural bodily process. His curiosity led him to learn about menstruation during the 10th grade, and the revelations left him appalled. Determined to challenge these archaic practices, Bhatt made a personal commitment at the age of 16 to break the cycle of ignorance and discrimination.

When his daughter Ragini reached her 13th birthday and had her first period, Bhatt saw it as a perfect moment to take a stand and change the narrative. He decided to host a celebration in honour of his daughter’s journey into womanhood, inviting close friends and family to partake in this moment of acceptance and empowerment.

The touching story of Jitendra Bhatt and his extraordinary ‘period party’ has resonated deeply with people, inspiring admiration and praise from all corners. His move serves as a bold step in challenging the long-standing taboo surrounding menstruation in society.