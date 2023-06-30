Remember The Microscopic Louis Vuitton Handbag? It Was Sold For Rs 51 Lakh

Remember that fusion of art and technology that produced a designer handbag smaller than a grain of salt? It has found its new home. CNN reported that the MSCHF handbag that featured the Louis Vuitton monogram has recently been auctioned. The auction took place online and the creation was sold for over $63,000 (about Rs 51.6 lakh). The detailing on the handbag can only be truly appreciated under a microscope. It has not been that long ago since MSCHF shared the details and snaps about the handbag on their Instagram handle. In case you have missed it somehow, the creation is a replica of Louis Vuitton’s OnTheGo bag.

This micro masterpiece by MSCHF is neon green in colour. It is the perfect product to challenge the ideas behind what can be seen as a functional accessory. It is not just your average microscopic-sized creation. The craftsmanship behind it is astonishing. Every stitch and every detail has been meticulously designed. MSCHF has left no stone unturned to keep the essence of a handbag all the while bringing it to the tiniest size ever seen. You might be astonished to hear that the bag measures 657 x 222 x 700 micrometres. It was created by using 2-photon polymerization printing methods.

CNN reported that the auction was hosted by Joopiter. This online auction house was founded by American musician and designer Pharrell Williams. MSCHF’s chief creative officer Kevin Wiesner shared that they had sought the permission of Williams and Louis Vuitton to use its monogram and design.

MSCHF is a boundary-pushing art and media company that was founded in 2018. Its name means “miscellaneous mischief". In case you haven’t known, this is the company that has gained traction for creating products that have become viral sensations. MSCHF is known for its innovation and interdisciplinary approach. The brand seeks to combine elements of arts, commerce, and technology and bring something unique and refreshing. Something that challenges the status quo. The company regularly unveils new “drops" or “products" every two weeks. Their aim is to keep pushing the boundaries of creativity and stimulating critical thinking in a world that is always evolving.