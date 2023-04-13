Remember The Woman Who Danced To Bhojpuri Song In Delhi Metro? Her Second Video Is Viral

Social media seems to have taken over the world and how. After the ban of TikTok in India, people are now resorting to Instagram to feature their skills. From flaunting one’s photography skills to entertaining the masses with a plethora of funny videos, dance numbers, and singing clips, social media seems to have transformed into a platform for netizens to display their talent. Often we stumble upon Insta-reels, watching influencers breaking into an impromptu dance performance in public. Along similar lines, a woman has taken the Internet by storm for her charismatic and super-confident dance performance in a public place.

The woman named Avnikarish who claims to be a dancer by profession grabbed the eyeballs of the cyberspace population for her unabashed dance to the Bhojpuri song Saj Ke Sawar Ke inside the Delhi Metro station. But it appears like dancing in public is not something new to her. Earlier, she attracted the attention of netizens for dancing with her co-partner at another public venue.

Dressed in a black lehenga, having distinguished detailing in silver, the woman twinned with her dance partner, who also donned an all-black ensemble, comprising a shirt and a pair of trousers. The duo grooved to the beats of the song Teri Chunnariya from the Salman Khan and Rani Mukherjee-starrer Hello Brother. Their energetic and flawless dance moves took no time to catch the eye of the passersby present on the premises.

One of the onlookers decided to intervene and join the pair. The man, dressed in red, after observing Avnikarish and her fellow partner dancing their hearts out, stood at a distance in between the duo, while shaking a leg, swaying his hips to and fro. Undeterred by the looks of curiosity of the spectators, the skilled dancers continued to perform in the crowded place, as if they had zero eyes on them.

The Instagram video did not take much time to reach the netizens who rallied to the comment to drop their reactions. One of them pointed out the short dance of the third individual in the video as they wrote, “The dance of the man in red in the background.” “What a dance,” lauded a second user. Another impressed user noted, “Super expression.”

Avnikarish often drops such dance videos on her Instagram handle, much to the excitement of her followers. One glance at her social media feed will take you through her umpteen dance performances, all conducted quite gracefully, with no inhibition.

