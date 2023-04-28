Remember Viral Sensation Amarjeet Jaikar? He Is Back With Bhojpuri Version Of Pasoori

Social media has become a place where talent meets opportunity. All you need is one viral video to showcase your talent and open the doors of new possibilities. Remember Amarjeet Jaikar from Bihar? Whose viral video earned him calls from Bollywood superstars, wanting to work with him. Well, Amarjeet is back with a unique rendition of Coke Studio Pakistan’s hit song ‘Pasoori.’ The original track, sung by Ali Sethi and Shae Gill, took the world by storm with its beautiful visuals, soulful lyrics and melodious music. Now, over a year later, the magic of ‘Pasoori’ lives on, as internet sensation Amarjeet Jaikar puts a Bhojpuri spin to the song.

Posting the Bhojpuri version of superhit track on Twitter, Amarjeet wrote, “Pasoori Bhojpuri version, shayad accha lagega, kuch alag sa likha hun aur gaaya hun," (Maybe you’ll like it. I’ve written and sung something different.)

Passori bhojpuri version ❤️ shayad accha lagega kuch alg sa likha hu aur gaaya hu #Amarjeetjaikar #bhojpuri #Bollywood pic.twitter.com/N7RTu3sioi— Amarjeet Jaikar (@AmarjeetJaikar3) April 27, 2023

Soon after being posted online, the video has taken the internet by storm, garnering over 3 lakh views in just a few hours.

One user couldn’t stop praising the Bhojpuri version of Pasoori and wrote, “Awesome and outstanding, kya gaya hai iss song ko, and jaane kitni baar suna par dil bharta hi nahi hai, itni pyari awaaz hai aapki bas aap yuhin gaate raho aur main sunti rahun,” (I don’t know how many times I’ve heard it but my heart never gets tired of it. Your voice is so lovely, just keep singing like this and I’ll keep listening.”

Osm osm nd outstanding kya gaya h is song ko n jane kitni bar suna pr dil bhrta hi nhi h itni pyari awaz h aap ki bas aap uhi gate raho or mai sunti rahu💐💐❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍— Gunjan Verma (@GunjanVerm44302) April 27, 2023

Another user seemed to think that Amarjeet Jaikar is destined for Bollywood, “You are made for Hindi Bollywood Songs.”

You are made for Hindi Bollywood Songs🎵 Bhojpuri mat gao Bhai— Jayant Kumar (@Jayant4226) April 27, 2023

This person congratulated Amarjeet on his success, and wrote, “Really fantastic to see you growing bro….wish you the best.”

Really fantastic to see you growing bro….wish you the best🤗— Dr. Anil kumar (Ph.D., IIT Kharagpur) (@Anilkum53083847) April 27, 2023

While another user could not understand the lyrics, he claimed to have loved it. “Bhai samajh to nahi aaya, par mazaa agayaa, super, God bless you,” (I didn’t understand, but I had fun).

Bhai samajh to nahi aya…par mazaa agaya…super….God bless you— shrikaal peri (@perishri89) April 27, 2023

Amarjeet Jaikar’s rise to fame has been nothing short of extraordinary. His soulful renditions of popular songs have captured the hearts of music lovers all over India. It all started when he shared a video of himself singing ‘Dil De Diya Hai,’ from the movie Masti.

The video quickly went viral and soon big names like Nitu Chandra, Sonu Sood and bureaucrat Awanish Sharan shared his clip on social media.

