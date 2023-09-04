'Renting My 2 BHK in Indiranagar' is Now a Meme Trend After Bengaluru Man's Post on 'X' Goes Viral

In the vibrant city of Bengaluru, it’s a common sight to see locals from the area using social media platforms to search for potential tenants. What makes these Bengaluru landlords truly unique, for better or worse, are the quirky and sometimes downright bizarre demands they put forth. Recently, one landlord, going by the username @Bharath_MG, posted about his property on ‘X’ (formerly Twitter) that he wanted to rent out, and it quickly gained attention. The property was highly attractive, featuring modern interiors and amenities, causing Bengalureans to flock to it. However, this rollercoaster ride took an unexpected turn when the landlord, seemingly motivated by a change of heart or financial considerations, decided to hike the rent. This sudden increase in rent also took social media by storm, transforming it into a meme sensation.

@Bharath_MG’s initial post read: “Renting my 2 BHK flat in Indiranagar 80ft road just next to Lazy Suzy and right opposite to 12th main.

Interiors done recently

Bedroom has a home theater setup with a projector and motorized screen

No restrictions

Move in date: Oct 15

Rent: 45K

Attached pics

DMs are open.”

However, in a subsequent post, the rent was revised to a whopping 55K. While some criticised this rent hike, the internet couldn’t resist turning the situation into a humorous meme fest. The quoted words from the original post became the foundation of a trend, where individuals added their own creative spin, injecting humor into the mix. This was partly due to the undeniable appeal of the property and partly because of the landlord’s sudden cost adjustment.

Also Read: Bengaluru Man ‘Walking’ on the Moon is Tripping the Internet Out, Watch Viral Video

Memes flooded the internet, featuring famous landmarks like Buckingham Palace, Charminar, the iconic Raichand house from ‘K3G,’ and even the beloved childhood piggy bank shaped like a puppy house.

Take a Look:

In response to the meme storm, @Bharath_MG decided to take down his initial posts and publish a fresh one, accompanied by an apology: “I never expected so many responses to my rental tweet! They were mostly love, with a bit of hate mixed in for increasing the rent. Really sorry about that!" He also pledged not to raise the rent after entering into a rental agreement.

Also Read: Why Bengaluru Never Fails to Ignite Entrepreneurial Spirit? This Viral Pic is Proof

After all, who could have imagined that a simple post seeking tenant would evolve into a meme trend?