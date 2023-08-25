Reporter Proposes To News Anchor Girlfriend On Live Television; Watch Cute Video

In a heartwarming turn of events at the WRCB-TV news channel, a recent live broadcast took an unexpected and touching twist. Cornelia Nicholson, a news anchor for NBC affiliate WRCB-TV, was in the midst of delivering the day’s headlines. Little did she know, the unfolding news story was about to become deeply personal. Amid the broadcast, viewers witnessed a surprise. Cornelia’s boyfriend and fellow journalist, Riley Nagel appeared on the set with a bouquet and a ring in his hand.

Riley Nagel addressed the audience with heartfelt words, revealing their shared history. “I have a very special report, for people at home, who don’t know, Cornelia and I met in Montana, at a news station almost four years ago. And, when I first met you, I was very drawn to you. You have such an amazing personality, you are so bright, and you always light up the room when you come in and make everyone laugh," he said. Cornelia’s boyfriend then proceeded to extend a proposal, asking his ladylove, “Will you marry me." Responding to his sweet gesture, Cornelia Nicholson accepted the proposal and said “Yes". The two then kissed and hugged each other.

Take a look at the video here:

As soon as the video surfaced on the internet, social media users flooded the comment section extending congratulatory wishes to the couple, celebrating in their joy. Many showered love on the two.

Reacting to the post, a user wrote, “Aww, congratulations. This is such a beautiful thing to watch," while another commented, “That’s so great, he did a fantastic job surprising her and I’m sure he was so nervous. Good luck."

“Crying happy tears for both of them!! So beautiful!! Wishing them decades of happiness together," an Instagram user wrote.

An internet user wrote, “I want a man like him, amazing."

This adorable video was shared just two days ago by Majically News on their Instagram handle. The clip has already amassed over 2 lakh views with 18,000 likes since it was posted.

