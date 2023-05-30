Research Suggests the Seaside Could Foster Better Health

It’s no coincidence that people like to spend their summer vacations by the sea. While the seaside is a great place for children to play, the coast has many more virtues than you might think. Now, research suggests that living close to the sea, and even visiting the coast, may foster better health, whether in Australia, Belgium, Bulgaria or elsewhere.

As well as setting the scene for many a vacation, the sea has long been essential to the lives of many populations, from far-flung islanders to seafaring warriors. While Mediterranean seaside resorts are perceived as ideal refuges for longevity and good health, in reality, any destination close to the coast can be a good place to enjoy the benefits of the sea.

This is the conclusion of a study conducted by a team of European and British researchers, who report on the universal benefits of the sea. Published in the journal Communication Earth & Environment, this analysis was carried out by surveying over 15,000 people, from the UK to Australia, via Belgium, Bulgaria, Ireland, Italy, Spain and France. In the UK, for example, people living less than five kilometers from the coast reported a better general state of health than in years when they lived further away.

According to this data, across all destinations, you need to live less than 1 kilometer to 1 to 2 kilometers away from the sea to optimize your potential for good health. Such a conclusion naturally raises questions at a time when coastal erosion is one of the major problems of climate change. In 2019, a study published in Nature Communications indicated that if sea levels were to rise by one meter by 2100, 190 million people would have to be displaced.

top videos

The benefits of sea air

While the benefits of seawater on the body are well known, its effects are not limited to the virtues of iodine or sea salts. Living closer to the coast or visiting the seaside means more physical activity, with long walks by the sea, for example. Whether it’s a restaurant, a hotel room or a seafront garden, vacationers are often willing to pay a premium to enjoy these benefits. And they’re right to do so, since this study highlights a reduction in psychological distress. There are many benefits, not to mention social interaction, “which can help reduce the allostatic load," ie, the effects of stress accumulated over time. And that’s something to bear in mind if you haven’t yet booked your summer vacation…