Researchers Develop Pill That Could Cure Cancer, Read The Inspiring Story Behind Its Name

A team of researchers in the US have comped with a “cancer-killing pill” that could be a breakthrough in the disease’s treatment. The pill developed by researchers at the City of Hope, one of the largest cancer research and treatment organisations in the US, is reportedly capable of killing solid tumours through targeted chemotherapy. The pill, known as AOH1996, has been in development for the past twenty years. Interestingly, the fill AOH1996 is named after Anna Olivia Healey, a girl born in 1996 who died of cancer when she was 9.

The pill has shown remarkable effectiveness in treating various cancer types, including breast and prostate cancer.

The mechanism of action of AOH1996 is quite unique. It targets a cancerous form of a protein called Proliferating Cell Nuclear Antigen (PCNA) Protein, which plays a crucial role in DNA replication and repair within tumour cells. By specifically targeting this altered form of PCNA, the pill disrupts the normal cell reproductive cycle in cancer cells, leading to their demise.

The medical team’s study has been published in the renowned journal Cell Chemical Biology. The results noted that AOH1996 selectively killed cancer cells by “disrupting the normal cell reproductive cycle”, with the next stage aiming to further the clinical trial in humans.

The research team conducted extensive tests on over 70 cancer cell lines. The results showed that AOH1996 selectively killed cancer cells without harming healthy ones. This promising result has led to the next step of advancing the pill’s clinical trial in human patients.

Linda Malkas, PhD, professor in City of Hope’s Department of Molecular Diagnostics and Experimental Therapeutics, made a comparison of the pill’s action to a ‘snowstorm shutting down flights’ only for planes carrying cancer cells.

She said, “PCNA is like a major airline terminal hub containing multiple plane gates. Data suggests PCNA is uniquely altered in cancer cells, and this fact allowed us to design a drug that targeted only the form of PCNA in cancer cells.”

The discovery of targeting PCNA as a therapeutic is groundbreaking since this protein was previously considered “undruggable." The lead author of the study, Long Gu, expressed optimism about the potential for developing more personalized and targeted cancer treatments now that they have identified and can inhibit the problematic area of PCNA in cancer cells.

The findings are currently in the Phase 1 clinical trial for humans at the City of Hope.