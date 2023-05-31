Researchers Say You Can Satisfy Your Appetite Just By Looking at Pictures of Food

Picture the melted cheddar dripping from a juicy burger, the cheese that stretches from a hot slice of pizza, the jelly that squeezes out of a soft donut that’s been ruthlessly split in two… we bet you’re salivating already! Now, scientists have found that you’d have to look at pictures of these kinds of foods not once, but 30 times, for them to satisfy your appetite.

Ah, summer vacation, with its endless drinks and snacks, barbecues, and ice cream desserts with all the toppings. This season, so eagerly awaited all year long, has something of a paradoxical nature, between the idealized image of the swimsuit-ready “summer body" and all those calorie-packed moments that make summer so fun and festive. But now it seems that we could all have the solution in our pockets, so long as you have a social media account. After all, who hasn’t seen photos full of tempting foods on Instagram or TikTok? Usually, when we look at pictures of food, it doesn’t take long for our mouths to water and our hunger to awaken.

top videos

It is, it seems, because we tend only to look at these appetizing photos once or twice that they don’t have the opposite effect, actually serving to satisfy our appetite. Published in the journal Appetite, a study from Aarhus University, Denmark, reveals some surprising findings about how images of food can actually help control appetite, since repeatedly looking at pictures of the same food was found to give people a sense of satiety. Over a thousand people took part in the experiment, looking at photos of orange M&Ms either three or 30 times. Those who looked at them repeatedly felt more satisfied, and so had less desire to munch on the chocolate confectionery. And when the experiment tested the effect of photos featuring other colors of the candy, the results didn’t change. The same was even true for the last stage of the analysis, involving Skittles, candies that taste different depending on the color. One possible explanation for these findings lies in the brain, in the areas stimulated by food. Whether we imagine them or actually eat them, the same areas of the brain are activated. In other words, appetite is determined by cognitive perception, according to PhD student Tjark Andersen from the Department of Food Science at Aarhus University.

So with summer just around the corner, could looking at images of food 30 times be useful to help control weight gain? While these conclusions are unusual, to say the least, the best way to enjoy your “summer body" is no doubt to focus on feeling good about your body. To do that, it can be helpful to eat healthy, balanced meals, rich in vegetables, olive oil, nuts and legumes, in line with the recommendations of the Mediterranean diet.